Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has joined the growing list of movie practitioners who have been sent packing from TAMPAN

The association in an official statement announced that Fabiyi has been suspended indefinitely over his controversial Oko Iyabo film

The association stated that Fabiyi was found guilty of gross professional misconduct and unethical practice

Fabiyi in reaction took to his Instastory channel noting that he has never been an official member of the association

More drama continues to brew between Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi and the leadership of the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners' Association (TAMPAN) over his controversial movie, Oko Iyabo.

In a recent statement posted on Instagram, the association announced that Fabiyi has been indefinitely suspended after he was found guilty of ‘gross professional misconduct and unethical practice’.

Recall that some days ago Legit.ng reported that the association summoned Fabiyi to answer questions about his Oko Iyabo movie which was inspired by Baba Ijesha’s molestation case.

Fabiyi's summon had followed massive outrage from social media users who crucified him for also using the real names of principal actors in Baba Ijesha’s issue.

A portion of the new statement reads in part:

"Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film ‘OKO Iyabo’ and his Co-Director Mr Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices."

Read the full statement below:

Nigerians react

The announcement from TAMPAN was received with mixed reactions from members of the online community.

Read comments below:

i_am_hoyintemidamola said:

"You can collect your accolade with una full chest now."

debola.adeyemi said:

"I don’t think this decision should be made public. It may crush your association. We bring everything to the media these days."

aishatyinusa said:

"May Allah bless all the Tampan members and continue to preserve our culture. Aameen."

adetunji_akanbi_alatata said:

"Getting more and more interesting! He should not have done or released that film cos the matter is subjudice. We await punishment for those who acted in the film too for being unprofessional."

Yomi Fabiyi kicks back against TAMPAN suspension

Shortly after the association announced his suspension, Fabiyi took to his Instastory channel noting that he has never been an official TAMPAN member.

According to the film star, he is originally a member Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) and he plans to renew his membership if things get out of hand.

His post read in part:

"I have never obtained or sign any form with TAMPAN or joined any GUILD. I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form collected or formal procedure."

Concluding his post, Fabiyi stated that the letter from TAMPAN is inappropriate and holds no ground for him as a filmmaker.

"Any reaction if necessary will be on the basis of Human Rights Violation if I so wish to seek judicial redress. You don’t loose what you never had," the actor concluded.

See screenshot below:

Fabiyi trolls TAMPAN with dance video

The actor also took to his Instagram page with a video that was filmed at an event. A happy and excited Fabiyi was spotted on the dance floor as fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde performed.

Watch the clip below:

Femi Branch calls for arrest of Yomi Fabiyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Femi Branch joined the droves of Nigerians who have condemned controversial filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi.

Fabiyi recently released a movie called Oko Iyabo where he recreated scenes from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case.

According to Branch, Fabiyi had tried to subvert justice with the movie and he called on the Nigerian police to bring him to book.

