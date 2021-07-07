Popular Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, was recently called out by numerous Nigerians who trooped to her Instagram page

The movie star was accused of starring in Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial movie, Oko Iyabo, which recreated Baba Ijesha’s assault case

Angry Nigerians bombarded the actress’ comment section with insults as they wondered how much she was paid to feature in the film

Nigerian movie star, Faithia Williams, has now been put on blast by numerous internet users who trooped to her Instagram comment section.

Faithia was blasted for allegedly featuring in her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s highly criticised movie where embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case was recreated.

Fabiyi made headlines after clips from the film titled Oko Iyabo made the rounds on social media.

The controversial filmmaker had used the real names of people involved in the case for the characters in his movie. Not stopping there, Baba Ijesha and the young girl were portrayed as lovers in the film.

According to reports, top Nollywood actors such as Hassan Ogogo, Adewale Elesho, Toyin Afolayan, Baba Olafaina, Akeem Alimi, to name a few, were part of the project.

Faithia Williams faces harsh criticisms

Internet users also took to Faithia Williams’ comment section to blast her for allegedly starring in the movie.

Read some of their comments below:

Nikkyshineshine:

“I don’t want to believe what I just watched about this oko iyabo no no no it can’t be true no way.”

Call_me_dammy:

"I always wonder why people disrespect so much, your presence in yomi’s new movie explains it. You are indeed a classless woman. So disappointed."

Biodunshoyinka:

"Am extremely disappointed in you."

Wumiteprety:

"Abeg how much yomi give this woman, that makes her to disgrace her generation like this @faithiawilliams just bcoz it involved anty iyabo, this is bad, ontop change, I don't blame u Sha, when guy way no reach ur age carry u go Dubai for ur yeye birthday, how u wan get sense. Na small boys dey."

She is not in the movie - Fans defend Faithia Williams

However, other internet users came to Faithia's defence and said she was not involved in the controversial movie.

Mz_tomee wrote:

"Please you guys should always confirm news ooo.. she is not in the Oko iyabo movie ooo,it's another movie she featured in oooo."

Read more comments below:

Laranjola:

"I was wondering if d so called movie I watched is different from d one u r dragging her about. pls leave her alone. shes nt there!"

Officialoluwafeyishara:

"You guys are daft ....she's not in the movie mad dogs everywhere."

Nigerian celebrities put Yomi Fabiyi on blast

Fabiyi who has been known to speak up for Baba Ijesha released a movie where situations from the actor’s assault case were re-enacted for viewers’ pleasure.

In the movie, Baba Ijesha and the young girl involved in the case were portrayed as lovers.

A short clip from the movie made the rounds on social media and numerous Nigerians came for his head. His colleagues in the entertainment industry also did not keep mum and called him out for it.

