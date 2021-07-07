Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has joined the droves of Nigerians who have condemned controversial filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi

Fabiyi recently released a movie called Oko Iyabo where he recreated scenes from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case

According to Branch, Fabiyi had tried to subvert justice with the movie and he called on the Nigerian police to bring him to book

Popular Nigerian actor, Femi Branch, has joined many to react with dismay to the recently released controversial movie of Nollywood filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi.

Fabiyi recently made headlines after clips from his movie, Oko Iyabo, which re-enacted scenes from his embattled colleague, Baba Ijesha’s assault case, made the rounds on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Branch expressed his utter disappointment and shame at being Fabiyi’s colleague in the industry.

Actor Femi Branch slams Yomi Fabiyi, calls for his arrest.

According to him, Fabiyi only took advantage of the agony of others to thrive and sell himself. He added that it was unfortunate that the filmmaker could descend so low with his Oko Iyabo movie.

Branch added that despite the movie being an attack on Iyabo Ojo, he expected that Fabiyi might have been abstract about it only to discover that no creativity was exercised in the making of the movie.

The actor said:

“It was the work of an insane, senseless person that claims to be a creative. You are a disgrace to filmmakers. I am ashamed that I know you.”

Speaking further, Branch said he was totally disgusted and ashamed to know Fabiyi who decided to use the ‘sacred tool’ filmmakers have in mending lives to bring down another colleague.

Branch asked if Fabiyi was present when events unfolded for him to recreate a sensitive scene in his movie. The actor added that the court had made a directive during their last sitting that nobody should make any moves that would undermine the powers of the court and that his movie did just that.

Not stopping there, the obviously angry actor called on the Nigerian police to take steps against Fabiyi’s actions.

He said:

“I am calling on the Nigerian police to call Yomi Fabiyi to bring him to book.”

Also in the video, Branch said he couldn't really blame the up and coming actors who featured in the film but that he was utterly ashamed of his older colleagues who participated in the project.

See the full video below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the reactions of Nigerians to Femi Branch's video below:

Tayelolu_03:

"The hungry cast and crew member is to be blame, every body knows yomi is sick upstairs."

Segunniyen:

"But you are Also behaving like Yomi if you wanna correct call him on phone you have his number… making Video about this one issue is nonsense to me.. Yoruba Pelu Abosi."

Ibukuoluwaraji:

"I doff my hat more respect ✊ sir, like you rightly said it’s a shame on yomi and elders that took part in that disgusted movie. His days are numbered he goat boy."

Susandudu2905:

"You're just giving him the attention he desperately seeks."

Toyinadewoye:

"What annoys me most, is those Agbaya's that went on that location with him to acted the shameless movie, and the hungry director to direct movie oshi."

Realmoremore:

"Thank you for speaking out sir.May God continue to grant you more wisdom in cases like this but is there no regulatory body that check this movies before releasing it out there.."

Hmm.

Nigerian celebrities put Yomi Fabiyi on blast

Fabiyi who has been known to speak up for Baba Ijesha released a movie where situations from the actor’s assault case were re-enacted for viewers’ pleasure.

The controversial filmmaker had also used the real names of people involved in the case for the characters in his movie. Not stopping there, Baba Ijesha and the young girl were portrayed as lovers in the film.

A short clip from the movie made the rounds on social media and numerous Nigerians came for his head. His colleagues in the entertainment industry also did not keep mum and called him out for it.

