Nigeria’s banking sector has witnessed dramatic rises and painful falls. From the distress era of the 1990s to the sweeping consolidation reforms of 2004–2005 and the post-global financial crisis clean-up of 2009–2011, several once-dominant financial institutions disappeared from the landscape.

While today’s heavyweights such as Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Access Bank dominate headlines, history tells the story of banks undone by weak corporate governance, insider abuse, undercapitalisation, and regulatory sanctions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a document by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), since 1994, over 53 deposit money banks have been closed, following the revocation of their licenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Below is a list of 10 notable Nigerian banks that failed — and why.

1. Savannah Bank

Established in 1990, Savannah Bank grew rapidly to over 140 branches nationwide. However, in 2002, the CBN revoked its license over insolvency and failure to meet prudential requirements.

Although the Supreme Court ordered the restoration of its license in 2009, the bank never resumed full operations and eventually faded from the industry.

Why it failed: Capital inadequacy, regulatory non-compliance, and prolonged legal battles that weakened operations.

2. Societe Generale Bank of Nigeria (SGBN)

Founded in 1987 and linked to the Saraki family, SGBN could not meet the ₦25 billion minimum capital requirement introduced during the 2004–2005 banking consolidation exercise under then-CBN Governor Charles Soludo. Its license was revoked in 2006.

In 2012, its assets were restructured, and it re-emerged as Heritage Bank (before Heritage itself later collapsed).

Why it failed: Inability to recapitalise during the consolidation reforms.

3. Oceanic Bank

Oceanic Bank was among Nigeria’s largest lenders before the 2009 banking crisis. A joint CBN/NDIC audit found massive non-performing loans and insider abuses. Its CEO, Cecilia Ibru, was convicted of fraud in 2010 by the Federal High Court.

In 2011, Oceanic Bank was acquired by Ecobank Nigeria.

Why it failed: Insider lending, poor risk management, and toxic assets exposed by regulatory stress tests.

4. Bank PHB

Formed after the 2005 consolidation of Platinum Bank and Habib Bank, Bank PHB expanded aggressively. However, following the 2009 CBN intervention in eight distressed banks, it failed to recapitalise by the September 2011 deadline.

The CBN revoked its license and transferred assets and liabilities to Keystone Bank.

Why it failed: Capital erosion and inability to attract new investors.

5. Spring Bank

Created from the merger of six banks during the 2005 consolidation, Spring Bank struggled with integration challenges and liquidity problems. By 2011, it was declared insolvent.

The CBN replaced it with Enterprise Bank, which was later acquired by Heritage Bank.

Why it failed: Poor post-merger integration and persistent liquidity crisis.

6. Afribank Nigeria

Founded in 1959, Afribank was one of Nigeria’s oldest banks. After the 2009 stress tests, it required capital injection from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

In 2011, its license was revoked and replaced with Mainstreet Bank, which was later acquired by Skye Bank.

Why it failed: High non-performing loans and capital deficiency.

7. Allstates Trust Bank

Allstates Trust Bank could not meet the ₦25 billion capital threshold set during the 2005 consolidation reforms. It failed to secure a merger partner and subsequently lost its license.

Why it failed: Failure to recapitalise or merge during sector reforms.

8. Skye Bank

Formed in 2005 from the merger of five banks, Skye Bank later acquired Mainstreet Bank in 2014. However, by 2016, severe liquidity issues and governance concerns led the CBN to dissolve its board.

In September 2018, the CBN revoked its license and established Polaris Bank as a bridge bank.

Why it failed: Governance lapses, weak capital buffers, and liquidity crisis.

9. Heritage Bank

After acquiring Enterprise Bank in 2014, Heritage Bank operated for nearly a decade before facing mounting financial strain. In June 2024, the CBN revoked its banking license, citing breach of capital adequacy requirements and failure to improve financial performance.

Why it failed: Persistent capital shortfalls and regulatory breaches.

10. African International Bank

African International Bank (AIB), established in 1987, operated as a merchant bank. Regulatory restructuring in the early 2000s and capital challenges led to the revocation of its license during banking reforms.

Why it failed: Merchant banking restructuring and capital inadequacy.

Conclusion

The collapse of these banks reflects critical lessons in corporate governance, regulatory oversight, and capital discipline.

The sweeping reforms led by the CBN, particularly the 2005 consolidation and the 2009–2011 post-crisis interventions, reshaped Nigeria’s financial system into a more resilient structure.

While failures were costly, they ultimately strengthened supervision, improved capitalisation standards, and restored depositor confidence in the Nigerian banking sector.

