Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has got the internet buzzing after he released a movie about Baba Ijesha's situation

Clips from the film made rounds on the internet and a lot of Nigerians including his colleagues have called him out

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has issued a statement requesting Fabiyi appears before them on July 11, 2021

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has also reacted to Yomi Fabiyi's new movie, Oko Iyabo.

The movie had situations from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case re-enacted, and Fabiyi reportedly also used the names of the real people involved in the case for his characters.

Nigerians react to TAMPAN's statement on Yomi Fabiyi's movie

Source: Instagram

The ethics, conflict and resolution committee of TAMPAN has released an official statement addressing the issue.

Yomi Fabiyi to appear before TAMPAN

In the official press release issued by the association and shared via Instagram, Yomi is to appear before a committee on Thursday, July 11, 2021.

July 11 is however a Sunday, as the committee did not sight the error in their press release.

According to the statement, the summon is necessary because the filmmaker's controversial movie is against their ethics and virtue.

It also duly noted that Fabiyi's controversy has sparked off another round of disagreement between the association and the public.

TAMPAN urged everyone involved in the issue to exercise patience as the association will ensure fairness and justice.

Excerpts from the statement read:

“OKO IYABO TAMPAN SUMMON YOMI FABIYI. The TAMPAN Committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution wishes to inform the general public that the association has summoned Mr. Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film titled “OKO IYABO” to appear before it on Thursday 11th July 2021."

Here's TAMPAN's statement:

Ban Yomi Fabiyi too

TAMPAN'S statement sparked reactions, while some people asked for Yomi to be banned from making movies, others noted that the date for the summon didn't look like swift action.

Read some comments below:

Kemishubomi:

"He better gets banned too."

Alhajaadejokeabenigold:

"All the elders that took part in that movie must be punished."

Mobyakins:

"If you can ban Nkechi & Iyabo, then you must banYomi too."

Rubyradiancee:

"Please 11th July 2021 is Sunday not Thursday."

Kiddrica_blog:

"Did you summon Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi before suspending them? Do the needful with immediate effect."

Ade_lai167

"Imagine?? Today is monday o, You have summoned him to appear on thursday??? But the suspension you gave iyabo and co was immediate. God will judge all of you elders of Tampan @tampanglobal."

Yomi Fabiyi defends the controversial movie

The filmmaker took to his Instagram story channel to explain why he did the movie and noted that he will never downplay issues concerning children.

According to him, the aim of the movie was to correct child abuse, assault and other vices in society.

The actor definitely knew the outrage his movie would cause and it seemed that was the marketing strategy he had in mind.

