Several Nigerian dignitaries have attended the burial of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation, TB Joshua

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed how he benefitted from the love of the late preacher

The interment service of the clergyman was conducted at the SCOAN in Ikotun area of Lagos state on Friday, July 9

Ikotun, Lagos state - The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), TB Joshua, gave some money after he won the state governorship election.

Akeredolu made the disclosure on Friday, July 9, at the Synagogue Church in the Ikotun area of Lagos state at the funeral service of Joshua, who is an indigene of Ondo state, The Cable reported.

He, however, stopped short of disclosing the actual amount of money he received from the late cleric.

The governor said:

“I can testify personally to the good things I have benefitted from him. When I won the governorship election in Ondo state. He drove to Owo and something went wrong with his vehicle in his Akure.”

“He told me he has come to wish me well and pray. And when he was leaving he put something in my pocket. I won’t tell you how much he put in my pocket.”

A man of peace

The Tribune reported that the governor urged Nigerians to imbibe the humility and simplicity of the late preacher.

He described Joshua as a man of peace who preached love in most of his teachings.

In related news, Akeredolu described the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) as a world citizen.

PM News reported that the governor said the late televangelist was from Ondo state and a Nigerian but his work made him a world citizen that cannot be claimed by anyone.

The governor said he was contacted by the monarch of Arigidi Akoko, the hometown of TB Joshua, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, to convince the family and the church to bring the remains to the hometown as the final resting place.

