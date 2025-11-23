Dr Jibril Lawal Tafida denied writing, authorising, or endorsing a letter alleging corruption in the National Assembly and claiming he was abandoned by Senator Akpabio

The purported letter, dated November 22, 2025, circulated widely on social media, prompting Tafida to issue a four-paragraph disclaimer

Tafida described the document as a deliberate attempt to weaponise his name and malign the Senate President

Dr Jibril Lawal Tafida, Special Adviser to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied authorship of a damaging document purportedly written against his principal.

The document, in the form of a letter addressed to the Office of the President at Aso Villa, Abuja, and dated November 22, 2025, reportedly highlighted alleged corruption in the National Assembly.

Akpabio's Aide Clears Air Over 'Unsigned Letter" To President Tinubu

Source: Facebook

It further claimed that Tafida had been abandoned by the Senate President following the death of his mother.

The letter has circulated widely on social media.

Tafida denies authorship

In a four-paragraph statement dated November 22, titled “Disclaimer on a fabricated document circulating in my name”, Dr Tafida categorically stated that he neither wrote, authorised nor endorsed the document in any form.

“I did not author, sign, or approve the letter that has been circulating. The claims within it are entirely false and do not reflect my views in any way," Tafida said.

Tafida described the letter as a deliberate attempt to weaponise his name in order to malign Senator Akpabio.

