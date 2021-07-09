The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the Sunday Igboho issue

The traditional ruler explained that it would beneficial for the president to forgive the activist for leading agitation for the Yoruba Nation

The Department of State Services recently accused Sunday Igboho of amassing weapons in his Ibadan residence

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

The traditional ruler in a letter on Friday, July 9, urged the president to call off the manhunt for Igboho, Vanguard reported.

Oba Akanbi stated that the Igboho has learnt his lessons.

The traditional ruler promised to convince the activist to drop the agitation for the Yoruba Nation.

The monarch said:

“Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho earned his popularity as an activist whose joy is to liberate the cheated. He started as such and grew with it. His strategy is not known to me because I’m not in his camp. ''

''He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at the appropriate time.

Forgiveness will strengthen the unity of Nigeria

The Oluwo stated that forgiving Igboho would go a long way in strengthening the unity of Nigeria, The Nation reported.

The traditional ruler commended the president for his efforts geared towards combating banditry and criminal activities in the country.

The Department of State Services (DSS) recently raided the Ibadan residence of the activist last and arrested some suspects.

Northern coalition criticises southern governors

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Tuesday, July 6 responded to the issues raised by the Southern Governors Forum during their Monday, July 5 meeting in Lagos.

The coalition specifically faulted the resolutions of the forum asking security agencies to get clearance from state governors before embarking on any mission in their domain.

The northern group was also making a veiled reference to secessionists in the south like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in government custody and Sunday Igboho who was recently declared wanted by the authorities.

