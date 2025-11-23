The FIRS has refuted recent comments by Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, over Nigeria’s revenue collection

The tax agency the ex-VP’s allegations are inaccurate and could cause unnecessary political tension in the system

Atiku had raised concerns over the appointment of a firm as part of the platforms handling government payments

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has dismissed recent comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over what he described as questionable dealings in the country’s revenue-collection system.

Atiku had raised concerns about the appointment of Xpress Payments as part of the platforms handling government payments.

Zaach Adedeji-led FIRS debunks Atiku Abubakar's statement on payment firm's appointment. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

The agency says the allegations are inaccurate and risk stirring needless political tension around a system built on transparency and long-standing procedures.

FIRS made it clear that there is no single, exclusive or privately controlled gateway for government revenue.

According to the agency, the suggestion that any company has been granted monopoly access is false and misrepresents how the platform works.

Multi-channel system already in place

In its response, FIRS explained that Nigeria’s revenue-collection structure is an open, multi-channel ecosystem.

The agency currently uses several Payment Solution Service Providers, including Remita, Quickteller, Etranzact, Flutterwave and XpressPay.

According to a statement by FIRS seen by Legit.ng, these platforms operate side by side and have been part of the collection system for years.

The framework allows taxpayers to choose whichever channel suits them, making the process more convenient and reducing the dominance of any single platform.

FIRS added that none of these companies acts as a revenue-collection agent and none earns a percentage of government money.

Their role is limited to facilitating payment flow, while all funds go straight into the Federation Account without interference or private custody.

Transparency and wider access

The agency highlighted key features of the current system, stressing that expanding the number of service providers has improved efficiency and accountability.

The wider network is part of a deliberate effort to modernise tax administration and give Nigerians more flexible payment options.

Another benefit, the agency noted, is job creation. With more fintech players participating, the space continues to grow, supporting innovation and employment across the sector.

FIRS also pointed to a transparent onboarding process. Every provider, it said, is admitted through a clear and verifiable procedure that ensures equal opportunity and prevents any form of preferential selection.

Reform process not up for political debate

At the heart of the agency’s statement is a warning against politicising technical reforms.

The current tax-reform programme, driven by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, is one of the government’s major efforts to modernise the economy.

FIRS says this process has been built on transparency, broad consultation and public accountability.

According to the agency, attempts to cast routine administrative steps as political manoeuvres could distort public understanding and generate unnecessary alarm.

Call for responsible commentary

FIRS urged Atiku and other political figures to avoid misrepresenting how the system works. It stressed that tax administration is a critical national function and should not be dragged into partisan conflict.

FIRS under Adedeji, promises transparent process in tax administration in Nigeria. Credit: FIRS

Source: Facebook

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism and said it will continue strengthening the nation’s revenue structures for the benefit of all citizens.

FIRS-backed essay competition opens for Nigerian youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FIRS has backed the third edition of the Abuja City Journal National Essay Competition, a partnership that is signalling a strong commitment to education and the growth of young thinkers.

The support arrived at a time when interest in the contest has surged, with more than ten thousand entries submitted by students and young writers across the country.

The support arrived at a time when interest in the contest has surged, with more than ten thousand entries submitted by students and young writers across the country.

Source: Legit.ng