Late Prophet TB Joshua has finally been buried after a week-long funeral which ended on Friday, July 8

Thousands of Nigerians and foreigners trooped to the church premises of the late prophet to witness the burial

Dignitaries from Nigeria and beyond also witnessed the funeral ceremony which was held in the Ikotun area of Lagos state

Lagos - The remains of renowned televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, have been buried inside his church premises in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

The 57-year-old was buried in the presence of his widow, Evelyn; his children, family members, and other loved ones.

The family of Late TB Joshua paying respect to their patriarch on Thursday, July 8. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

A man loved by so many in the Christendom

Ondo state governor, Arakunirn Rotimi Akeredolu; Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Adeyeye; and other guests were in attendance at the interment service.

The late prophet was buried after a week-long funeral service which climaxed on Friday afternoon, July 9.

Thousands of worshippers had trooped to the church to witness the burial which was attended by dignitaries across the world.

Thousands troop to SCOAN to pay their respect

SCOAN also shared photos and videos of the event on its official Facebook page on Friday, July 9.

According to the SCOAN media team, millions around the world joined in paying their last respects to the late prophet.

Meanwhile, tears rolled uncontrollably when the remains of the late TB Joshua, arrived at the church premises on Thursday, July 8, for the lying-in-state ceremony.

Legit.ng's photojournalist, Emmanuel Osodi, who was at the event, gave the pictorial description of the programme.

Hundreds of people were seen trying to have a glimpse at the corpse of the late pastor and pay their last respects to the departed cleric.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that dignitaries at the burial ceremony include Lagos state commissioner for home affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also on the list is Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Deputy governor of Ondo state Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite.

Also sighted at the ceremony are musicians Tee mac, Byron Cage, and Shirley Murdock who all gave outstanding musical performances at the event.

