Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has paid his last respect to the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)

Pastor TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, after a live programme at the church auditorium in the Ikotun area of Lagos state

The governor noted that the late cleric’s philanthropic gestures cut across Nigeria and other countries of the world

Ikotun, Lagos - Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor, has described the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, as a world citizen.

PM News reports that the governor said the late televangelist was from Ondo state and a Nigerian but his work made him a world citizen that cannot be claimed by anyone.

Evelyn, the wife of the late founder of SCOAN, TB Joshua, burst into tears during lying-in-state for her husband.

Legit.ng gathered that Akeredolu disclosed this while speaking on the life of the late Joshua at the lying-in-state currently ongoing in the church premises.

Pastor TB Joshua is a world citizen

The governor said he was contacted by the monarch of Arigidi Akoko, the hometown of TB Joshua, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, to convince the family and the church to bring the remains to the hometown as the final resting place.

He said:

“When the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko called me, he was crying on phone, he begged me to talk to the family. I told him there was nothing I could do because the man of God has a family and his final resting place can only be decided by them."

Akeredolu also described the late prophet as a rare gem, adding that the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great ambassador of Ondo state whose ministry was noted for charity.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state was represented by Olanrewaju Elegushi, the state commissioner for home affairs.

