New Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino has criticised his forwards’ poor finishing after a 3–1 defeat to Napoli

Ademola Lookman was singled out as part of an attacking unit that failed to take their chances on Saturday night

Pressure is mounting on Lookman as Atalanta struggles for consistency under their new manager

Atalanta’s new manager, Raffaele Palladino, did not hold back after watching his side fall 3-1 to Napoli in his debut match in charge of the Bergamo club.

Taking over from the recently sacked Ivan Juric, Palladino stepped into the role, hoping for a strong start.

Raffaele Palladino expresses dissatisfaction with his Atalanta forwards after the 3-1 defeat to Napoli. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

Instead, he was met with a performance defined by missed opportunities, defensive gaps, and an attacking line that failed to rise to the occasion.

Two goals from David Neres and Noa Lang ensured Napoli bounced back to winning ways against a struggling Atalanta side, Livescores reports.

The defeat at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium laid bare many of the problems Atalanta have been struggling with this season.

One of the most glaring, according to Palladino, was the lack of clinical finishing from his forwards, including Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman.

Lookman, attackers come under scrutiny

In his post-match interview, Palladino openly acknowledged that the result could have been very different if his attacking players had been sharper inside the box, Tutto Atalanta reports.

“I have a strong forward lineup,” he said, pointing to the chances created by Gianluca Scamacca, Charles De Ketelaere, Lookman, and Lazar Samardzic.

“Scamacca scored today, but we also came close with De Ketelaere, Lookman, and Samardzic. I expect a lot from them.”

His tone made it clear that the new manager believes his squad has the quality, but not the ruthlessness required to convert their dominance into goals.

Lookman has come under scrutiny for his poor performance against Napoli. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who has endured a slow start to the new campaign, played 82 minutes before being replaced by Daniel Maldini.

Despite his work rate and movement, the Nigerian forward could not deliver the spark Atalanta desperately needed as they chased the game.

If there was a bright spot for Atalanta, it came from the bench.

Palladino praised the energy and quality brought in by his substitutes, particularly Scamacca, who pulled one back for Atalanta with a well-taken goal.

“Gianluca came on with the right spirit. I also liked the other substitutes; they brought courage and quality,” the coach said.

But even their contributions could not mask the broader issues, as Napoli capitalised on Atalanta’s defensive fragility and inability to finish key chances, sealing a comfortable win that highlighted the mountain Palladino must climb.

With the season already showing signs of instability, Palladino’s arrival at Atalanta was meant to signal a reset. Instead, the result exposed just how much work lies ahead.

For Lookman, the message was unmistakable. The Nigerian winger, once the team’s most consistent attacking threat, will now face added pressure to rediscover his finishing touch.

Source: Legit.ng