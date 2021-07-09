Bandits have kidnapped another Nigerian pastor, Rev. Kayode David Popoola, in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna

The painful situation prompted CAN to make a distress call to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, July 8

As the Christian organisation put it, Nigerian pastors are fast becoming endangered species due to the activities of criminals

Kaduna - President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to protect the lives of clerics in the country.

CAN specifically appealed to President Buhari to help in securing the release of Rev. Kayode David Popoola of Calvary Baptist Church in Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna from bandits' captivity, Punch reports.

CAN called on the president to reverse the life-threatening trend (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The organisation's general secretary, Joseph Daramola, said Popoola was kidnapped almost immediately after students of Bethel Baptist School in Chikun LGA were abducted, The Nation reports.

In its call to the president, CAN said:

“Our appeal to the President, the military, the police and the Kaduna State government is to ensure that Popoola is not murdered like the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria and CAN Chairman in the Michika LGA of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi.”

Do something before it's too late

The Christian body noted that Buhari must do something drastic to reverse the trend of rampant abduction of pastors before it is too late. It added that the presidency should do whatever it takes to save Nigerian pastors from being endangered species.

It urged well-meaning people across the world, irrespective of religion, to seek God's face for one week to get his intervention.

Tension in Kaduna as suspected bandits kidnap eight RCCG members

Meanwhile, eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were on Friday, March 26, abducted by gunmen.

The victims were on the church bus travelling for a programme when they were attacked.

Legit.ng gathered that a Facebook user, Eje Kenny Faraday, broke the news on his page with a picture of the white vehicle on the evening of Friday, March 26.

He wrote:

“All the passengers in this bus were just kidnapped along Kachia Road, 63 km from Kaduna.”

Source: Legit