The corpse of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was brought to the church premises on Thursday, July 8, for a lying-in-state ceremony

Pastor TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, after a live programme at the church auditorium in the Ikotun area of Lagos state

The pastor's remains would be interred in the church premises on Friday, July 9, after the service by the leadership of SCOAN

Ikotun, Lagos - The people around the world on Thursday, July 8, joined Nigerians by paying their last respect to the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor TB Joshua.

Legit.ng reports that the leadership of the church held the lying-in-state ceremony for the late pastor in preparation for the final burial on Friday, July 9.

An old White woman bursts into tears when Pastor TB Joshua’s corpse arrives at Synagogue.

Source: UGC

It was gathered people from the different continents were among those who thronged the church headquarters at the Ikotun area of Lagos state to catch a glimpse at the remains of their beloved pastor.

A White woman believed to be above 75-year-old, could not control her emotions when the corpse of Pastor Joshua arrived at the church premises.

She was being consoled by her daughter, who also expressed sadness over the passage of the late founder of SCOAN.

Grief, tears as more photos emerge from TB Joshua's lying-in-state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that tears rolled uncontrollably when the remains of the late Pastor TB Joshua arrived at the church premises on Thursday, July 8, for the lying-in-state ceremony ahead of his final burial on Friday, July 9.

In a related report, the leadership of the SCOAN said that pastor TB Joshua would be buried in the church premises on July 9, 2021.

It was reported that a statement posted on TB Joshua Ministries Facebook page on Tuesday, June 29, said the church said that the burial activities for the renowned cleric would hold from July 5 to July 11.

The statement added that a candlelight procession would be held on Monday, July 5 from 6 pm, saying that people are encouraged to get a candle as a symbol and connect with the programme in their homes to honour God’s servant.

Holy Spirit will determine TB Joshua's successor

Also, following the report which indicated that Evelyn, the wife of Pastor TB Joshua appointed to replace her late husband as the general overseer, the church finally put the record straight.

The church has said the successor of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua has not been determined.

Gary Tonge, who spoke on behalf of the church, said an announcement would be made on who steps into the shoes of TB Joshua in due course.

He said finding his successor was not an administrative issue but a decision that would be taken through the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Source: Legit