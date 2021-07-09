Nigeria lost one of its politicians during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Lagos state on Thursday, July 8,

This happened when the ruling party's campaign in the state turned rowdy and bloody, leading to the death of Samuel Kayode who was the vice-chairman of the NURTW

Ekpo, also an APC member, was shot dead by thugs while he was trying to shield a colleague from being harassed during the rally

The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos has confirmed the murder of its vice-chairman, Samuel Kayode (aka Ekpo Kinkin).

According to Jimoh Buhari, the spokesman of the union's chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, Ekpo was shot dead by miscreants on Thursday, July 8.

The police command in the state has not given details of the tragedy (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Buhari told Punch that the tragedy occurred during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in the Agboju area of Lagos.

He disclosed that Ekpo, who doubled as an APC member, was killed by thugs who hijacked the rally while he tried to protect another politician from being harmed.

His words:

“He was protecting a fellow politician, Wale Yusuf, from harassment when the gunmen shot him dead.”

Quoting another APC member on the incident, Vanguard reports:

“Ekpo Kinkin was a very popular person in this area. He was shot, right in Oriade LCDA secretariat, close to Agboju police station.

“During the stampede caused by the gunshot, a man suspected to have pulled the trigger, was said to have been seen walking casually out of the premises."

However, the police command in Lagos is yet to confirm the report and release details on the sad development.

Meanwhile, the police command in the state had drafted some personnel to the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area to stop the proposed Yoruba nation rally by separatists agitators.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at the park.

Legit.ng gathered that men of the Department of State Services (DSS) are among the joint security forces who are at the venue with scores of patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks and Black Marias.

No Yoruba nation agitator was seen at the venue as of 09:19 am while vehicular movement and business activities continue uninterrupted along the axis.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos state police commissioner, said officers had embarked on a show of force in the state to warn agitators and Yoruba nation separatists against any form of rally slated to hold in the nation’s economic capital today.

