A two-year-old girl, Lilly Oshifade, has been captured on camera singing Oniduro Mi, a hit song by gospel artiste Yinka Alaseyori

The adorable little girl wowed many people on social media when the video was shared by Esho Promotion TV

A lot of people that flooded the comment section of the post commended Lilly's parents for her upbringing

A two-year-old girl identified as Lilly Oshifade has wowed social media users with her adorable voice as she sang Oniduro Mi by gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori.

In the adorable video that was shared on Facebook by Esho Promotion TV, the little girl sat on a chair and gave a beautiful rendition of the song as she held on to a microphone.

An instrumental could be heard in the background as Lilly displayed her singing talent.

Lilly Oshifade wowed social media users with her singing talent. Photo credit: Esho Promotion TV

Oniduro Mi is a hit song that recently became more popular when it was criticised by another gospel artiste Tope Alabi.

Lilly did justice to the song and Nigerians were impressed that a two-year-old girl could sing it beautifully.

Social media users hail Lilly

Funke Adegboyo Fabiyi said:

"May you continue to sing like an angel. Love you..."

Patience Ezichi Michael commented:

"It's the parents for me, cos if this girl was exposed to some kind of worldly music, she would have grown singing them. Your children eventually become what you expose them to, parents beware! ...... God bless your voice little one!"

Freeman Peter wrote:

"This song has just made me come back to God... I had been backslide for 3 years now... thanks sweetheart, you just revived my spiritual life."

Pst Dare Simeon Oshifade said:

"More Grace my daughter, you are unstoppable in Jesus mighty name."

Amb Iranlowo Adesoji wrote:

"What a sonorous voice. Thanks beautiful daughter."

Oniduro singer Yinka Alaseyori does the palliative dance

Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori received massive support from celebrities and social media users since the condemnation of her song Oniduro by popular gospel artiste Tope Alabi.

Social media users, in an overwhelming show of support, reshared an old video of the singer's performance.

In the video, Alaseyori caused a huge stir at the event as she put up an energetic ministration and dance.

The highlight of Alaseyori's performance was her palliative dance. The singer showed her dancing skills as she did justice to the palliative dance style to the surprise of the crowd.

