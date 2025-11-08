Pandemonium broke out at a polling unit during the governorship election in Anambra state on Saturday, November 8, 2025

An Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, identified as Miss Blessing Egoigwe, collapsed

Eligible voters at the polling unit explained the cause of the incident while waiting to cast their votes

Anambra State - An Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, Miss Blessing Egoigwe, collapsed during the governorship election in Anambra state on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The INEC official collapsed at polling unit 005 in Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

INEC official collapses at the heat of complaints by a thick crowd of people during Anambra guber election.

As reported by The Punch, the INEC presiding officer collapsed following complaints by crowd of people over malfunctioning of the BVAS.

The malfunctioning of the BVAS and the difficulty for the machine to recognise voters’ cards of newly registered voters caused the up

It was gathered that the victim was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

More than 470 voters were denied the right to vote at Enugwu-Ukwu Community ward 2 polling unit 005 in Njikoka Local Government Area.

An INEC technician was alerted to the situation in the area, and he visited the polling unit, but little improvement was made.

Anambra election: INEC uploads 94% of results on IReV

Recall that the chairman of INEC, Prof Joash Amupitan, on several occasions, reaffirmed the agency’s readiness for the Anambra state governorship election.

The 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election took place on November 8 to elect the governor of the state.

As of the time of this report, over 94% results have been uploaded to the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Anambra guber election: INEC yet to declare winner

Legit.ng also reported that X user, @Esteembehemoth, claimed Governor Charles Soludo was declared the winner in the ongoing Anambra governorship elections.

According to the X user, it was an easy election for Governor Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This article fact-checked the X user's claim as the Anambra governorship elections is still ongoing as that the time the tweet was made.

