As backlash continue to trail gospel artiste Tope Alabi's criticism of song Oniduro Mi by Adeyinka Alaseyori a video of the song has emerged

In the music video, the gospel artiste Adeyinka Alaseyori was emotional as she sang verses of the song

Many people thought there wasn't anything wrong with the song, some even said Tope's criticism has shot the song to the limelight

Nigerians have continued to slam popular gospel artiste Tope Alabi for her criticism of a song by another singer.

This is as Tope Alabi had faulted the description of Holy Spirit as Oniduro in Adeyinka's song at a vigil she had ministered in on June 12.

Adeyinka's Oniduro Mi song resurfaces on social media Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

The video has gone viral on social media and got many people talking.

Nigerians react to the song

Nigerians thought Adeyinka Alaseyori wasn't out of place with her description of the Holy Spirit in the song, others found it beautiful.

There were those who remarked that Tope's action has given the song popularity.

@ayodeji_babajide said:

"Pls let somebody tell aunty tope to be calming down ooo... she can't just assume to be the best in this industry. She is meant to be a model and encourage new artists and not talk them down. We like the song like that.. shikenna."

@missismarcus wrote:

"Jealousy made Aunty Tope pushed her to stardom, she's been treading since then."

@yintos1427 commented:

"Tope can not be used as an agent to spoil this heavenly song for people. It’s too late for her as this song had ministered to lots of God’s children and still touching lives."

Tope Alabi criticized for doing legworks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had criticized Tope Alabi over her 'worldly' dance step.

One Adeniji Aderogba Oluwasayo on Facebook shared the video and wrote:

“This is Evangelist Tope Alabi oo.. What is this world turns to for God sake. The Tope Alabi I knew 10 years ago is totally different from this one. Hmmmm Ogun Esu gbe 'bon o!”

The minister also got wind of the criticism and she reacted to it in an interview. According to her, she was at her father’s burial and she needed that dance.

Source: Legit.ng