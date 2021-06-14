Amidst the saga surrounding her song Oniduro, Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori was captured in an old thrilling ministration

In the video making the rounds, Alaseyori accepted a dance challenge as she scattered the stage with the palliative dance

Her performance and energy was infectious as the crowd burst into screams and cheers with social media users gushing

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori has received massive support from celebrities and social media users since the condemnation of her song Oniduro by popular gospel artiste Tope Alabi.

Social media users, in an overwhelming show of support, have reshared an old video of singer Alaseyori's performance as well as vibed to the song.

Adeyinka dazzled the crowd with her energetic palliative dance Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtuundeednut

Source: Instagram

In one of those video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, Alaseyori caused a huge stir at the event as she put up an energetic ministration and dance.

Alaseyori scatters palliative dance on stage

The highlight of Alaseyori's performance was her palliative dance. The singer showed her dancing skills as she did justice to the palliative dance style to the surprise of the crowd.

This is after she accepted to go on a dance challenge with another singer named Elijah Daniel.

Her enthralling display got many talking on social media.

@fab_nora1 wrote:

"God so lifted her up now n turned the bash into a Recognized Blessing. May God lift our economy like ds o!"

@lycia_specia said:

"All love the sky is big enough for all birds to fly..don’t dim someone’s light light for yours to shine."

@lordbabajide remarked:

"Tope Alabi just increased the market/ brand value of Alaseyori by committing such professional blunder all in the name of religiosity which is one of the bane of underdevelopment in Africa, especially Nigeria-UAR!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Celebrities, gospel singers, pastor rally support for singer of Oniduro Mi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singers, pastor and celebrities had rallied support for singer of Olorun Mi.

Many found her open criticism of the song Oniduro Mi as a way of discouraging Alaseyori instead of Tope calling her to order if at all she found something missing with the song, rather than an open condemnation of the composer and singer.

They felt the senior singer with her level of experience should have corrected the newbie privately instead of her choice of openly criticising Alaseyori and the song.

They shared videos with lengthy captions on their social media handles showing their support and praising Alaseyori's creativity on the song which came to the fore during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Legit