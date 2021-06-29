Lilchiipmunk’s biography: what is known about Summit1g’s girlfriend?

Twitch is a platform where people stream their content, and sometimes, they can even meet and fall in love with other streamers. This was the case for Summit1g and his girlfriend Lilchiipmunk, who fans are eager to learn more about. Who is this creative and talented girl?

Although Lilchiipmunk prefers to maintain a quiet lifestyle, there are still people who are curious about her background, career, and personal life. Read everything you never knew about Summit1g's girlfriend.

Profile summary

Lilchiipmunk's name: Caroline

Caroline Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 28, 1993

November 28, 1993 Age: 27 years old (as of 2021)

27 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Canada

Canada Current residence: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Ethnicity: Romanian-Vietnamese

Romanian-Vietnamese Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Jaryd Lazar aka Summit1g (since 2015)

Who is Lilchiipmunk?

Even though she is primarily known under her Twitch username, Lilchiipmunk's real name is Caroline.

She is a well-known streamer who plays League of Legends and other games. Apart from that, she does vlogs, reaction videos, and cosplays of famous characters.

It is known that her mother has Romanian roots, while her father's lineage traces back to Vietnam. However, she grew up in Toronto, Canada, and is a Canadian citizen.

Lilchiipmunk's age

This young woman was born on November 28, 1993. Therefore, she is 27 years old as of 2021.

Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Early life and career

Lilchiipmunk was raised in a bilingual environment, as her family communicated in English and Hebrew, and she currently speaks both languages fluently. Additionally, she has two siblings, younger twin sisters who are still in high school.

Lilchiipmunk graduated from high school in 2011. She decided not to go to college or university, as she believed in her dream to earn money through her gaming and YouTube channel.

She officially began posting on her channel on December 13, 2011. With time, she advanced to the high league in the multiplayer game she mostly focuses on, League of Legends.

She tends to participate in multiple competitions together with her teammates and often appears at gaming conventions and cosplay events.

Apart from YouTube, she gained immense popularity on Vine as she posted quick recaps of her gameplay there. With time, she started using Twitch as a platform to stream her games.

She is famous for her unique clothing style, which includes short skirts and dresses, fancy stockings, and high-heeled shoes. Additionally, she enjoys painting her nails with glitter and cute patterns.

Lilchiipmunk is a long-time fan of anime and comics. Her favorite character from the comics is Harley Quinn, and she is also a huge lover of the Sailor Moon series.

Summit1g and Lilchiipmunk's relationship

Jaryd Lazar, or Summit1g, is a popular Twitch and YouTube content creator who mostly plays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. A lot of fans ask - who is Summit1g dating?

Summit1g's girlfriend Caroline, or Lilchiipmunk, met him through Twitch as she was closely observing his tournaments. With time, Caroline and Summit1g started getting closer.

At the time, Summit1g was going through a divorce with his previous wife, Desirae. He started dating Caroline in 2015.

Summit1g and Caroline mostly keep their relationship away from the prying eyes of the media, but occasionally, they post some pictures of each other.

Lilchiipmunk is a popular streamer who knows what she wants and goes for it. She is ultimately known not only as Summit1g's girlfriend but also for her own work.

