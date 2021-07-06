Grammy award-winner Wizkid has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post he made online

The father of three recently bared his thoughts on his future partner, noting that she would have to exercise a lot of patience with him

The Ojuelegba crooner then shared what his woman would do before they end up as husband and wife

Singer Wizkid may be ready to settle down soon but he has a condition for any woman who wants to be with him.

According to him, his woman must be ready to buy him a ring and also propose on her two knees.

Wizkid addresses his future partner. Photos: @wizkidayo

'My woman must propose to me' - Wizkid

The father of three boys took to his social media page to give a shoutout to the woman who would spend the rest of her life with him.

He noted that such a woman would have to exercise a lot of patience.

Check out what he wrote below:

Nigerians react

As Wizkid's post negates the societal standard of a man proposing to a woman, Nigerians shared their thoughts about it.

khadijahelesho:

"On both knees kor, on idobale ni."

poshedupthrift:

Eiya. Thank God it's not me."

xx_another_one_xx1:

"Sad thing is some girl would do this because he is a celebrity. Anyway who would marry this man with # number of children he has outside of wedlock? And they are all by different women? Chai."

neunkynelly:

"Cruise. He's married."

teeto_olayeni:

"Cruise master."

Wizkid and his 3rd baby mama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer showed love to his manager and lover Jada.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Jada shared a cute photo of the beautiful bouquet of roses she got from her baby daddy to celebrate Valentine's day.

The bouquet was nicely wrapped in a transparent wrapper with red ribbons and white decorations for aesthetics.

Showing her appreciation for the sweet gift, the talent manager put a red heart emoji after his name as she tagged the singer on the post.

Source: Legit