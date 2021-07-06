My Girl Has to Buy Me a Ring and Propose on Both Knees: Wizkid Tells His Future Partner
- Grammy award-winner Wizkid has got Nigerians talking on social media after a post he made online
- The father of three recently bared his thoughts on his future partner, noting that she would have to exercise a lot of patience with him
- The Ojuelegba crooner then shared what his woman would do before they end up as husband and wife
Singer Wizkid may be ready to settle down soon but he has a condition for any woman who wants to be with him.
According to him, his woman must be ready to buy him a ring and also propose on her two knees.
'My woman must propose to me' - Wizkid
The father of three boys took to his social media page to give a shoutout to the woman who would spend the rest of her life with him.
He noted that such a woman would have to exercise a lot of patience.
Check out what he wrote below:
Nigerians react
As Wizkid's post negates the societal standard of a man proposing to a woman, Nigerians shared their thoughts about it.
khadijahelesho:
"On both knees kor, on idobale ni."
poshedupthrift:
Eiya. Thank God it's not me."
xx_another_one_xx1:
"Sad thing is some girl would do this because he is a celebrity. Anyway who would marry this man with # number of children he has outside of wedlock? And they are all by different women? Chai."
neunkynelly:
"Cruise. He's married."
teeto_olayeni:
"Cruise master."
Wizkid and his 3rd baby mama
Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer showed love to his manager and lover Jada.
Taking to her Instagram story channel, Jada shared a cute photo of the beautiful bouquet of roses she got from her baby daddy to celebrate Valentine's day.
The bouquet was nicely wrapped in a transparent wrapper with red ribbons and white decorations for aesthetics.
Showing her appreciation for the sweet gift, the talent manager put a red heart emoji after his name as she tagged the singer on the post.
