The Tsauwa village in the Batsari local government area of Katsina was attacked by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6.

Residents who spoke with journalists in the state revealed that the attackers started their operation in the night of Monday, July, Monday 5.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that sporadic shootings from the gunmen killed about 19 locals who were fleeing the area for safety, adding that the armed gang burnt a lot of houses in the attack, Punch reports.

One of the residents said:

“When they came, they started shooting and pursuing people who were trying to escape and those attempting to escape into the forest.

“As at last count, they killed 19 persons and we buried them this morning (Tuesday) while those injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Confirming the development, Gambo Isah, the spokesman of the police command in Katsina, said he is already in talks with the area's DPO to gather details.

Source: Legit.ng