As if the abduction of boarding school students in Kaduna was not enough, some gunmen tried to kidnap another set of schoolchildren

This time, the targets were students of Faith Academy which belongs to The Living Faith Church Worldwide

Thankfully, the operation was thwarted by brave Nigerian soldiers who were assisted by security guards around the school

Kaduna - What could have been another round of students' abduction in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state on Monday, July 5, was foiled by gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

Daily Trust reports that some gunmen who tried to attack Faith Academy, a school owned by The Living Faith Church Worldwide in the area were repelled by the soliders.

A security agent who spoke with journalists said the assailants got access into the building through the back fence.

The brave soldiers were assisted by security guards (Photo: David Oyedepo Ministries International)

Source: Facebook

A parent whose child attends the school said only senior students are attending classes because of their final examination, Punch also reported.

She, however, noted that provisions have been made to move the students to another local government area for continuation of the their studies.

Earlier, bandits had abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The publication stated that the bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

A resident, who did not want his name told the Leadership newspaper that many students were kidnapped by the hoodlums, but could not confirm the exact number of missing students.

He stated that two soldiers guarding the school might had been shot by the gunmen.

The source said:

“Two soldiers were allegedly shot but I cannot confirm if they’re alive or not. “It is difficult to say the number of students that were abducted.''

