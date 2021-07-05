The Nigerian Police Force are now waking up to their responsiblity of securing the lives of citizens, especially schoolchildren

Officers of the force who embarked on a rescue mission in Kaduna on Monday have been able to bring back 17 abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School

The police command in the state, according to its spokesman, Mohammed Jalije, said more kidnapped students will hopefully be rescued

Kaduna - Some parents whose children are students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna got good news on Monday, July 5, after it was reported that about 17 of the captives have escaped from the grip of their captors.

This reassuring report was given on Monday by the police public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalije, Punch reports.

The police command in the state gave the good news on Monday, July 5 (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai)

Giving the news, Jalije stated:

“17 of the students have been rescued. Tactical police teams went after the kidnappers. We are still on the rescue mission.”

The spokesman noted that the actual number of kidnaped students is yet to be ascertained, adding that details would be made public in due course.

Bandits Attack Baptist School in Kaduna, Abduct Several Students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

A resident, who did not want his name told newsmen that many students were kidnapped by the hoodlums, but could not confirm the exact number of missing students.

He stated that two soldiers guarding the school may have been shot by the gunmen.

The source said:

“Two soldiers were allegedly shot but I cannot confirm if they’re alive or not. “It is difficult to say the number of students that were abducted.''

