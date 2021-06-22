Popular Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, recently took to social media to celebrate the positive feedback of his new movie, Fatherhood

The funnyman was seen showing off his impressive moves as he danced happily to Nigerian singer Wizkid’s hit song, Essence

Hart revealed that he was blown away by the reaction from the Netflix movie and said it was all positive vibes only

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Talented Hollywood actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, recently shared a bit of his impressive dance moves with fans as he celebrated the success of his new movie on Netflix, Fatherhood.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funny man shared a clip of himself at what appeared to be a beach house as he happily danced along to top Nigerian star, Wizkid’s hit song, Essence.

Hart seemed to be enjoying himself greatly as he hit every beat and continued to dance joyfully to the song.

American actor Kevin Hart dances to Wizkid's song, Essence, in impressive video. Photos: @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the caption of the post, the actor explained that he was pleased by the positive reaction the movie Fatherhood had received from fans. According to him, he was blown away.

In his words:

“Live love & laugh.....Positive vibes only....I love y’all. I’m blown away by the reaction from Fatherhood.....woooooooow!!!!!”

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions from fans:

It wasn’t long before a number of Kevin Hart’s fans took to the comment section to share in his happiness. Other Nigerian fans were also quick to note that the song he was dancing to was from none other than Wizkid.

Read some of their comments below:

Official_nicey:

“Wizkid to the world.”

Olayeanchar_o:

“ Wizkid fc father here.”

Billionaireprincewhite:

“Kevin 32.2 billion for you #starboy.”

Iam_frush:

“Omo wizkid put juju on top this jam.”

Mattielynnbreaux:

“It was so good, not because her name was Mattie but definitely a different style film to see you in and you killed it.”

Gottabdashoes:

“This song makes everyone happy.”

Dubfitnation:

“Feels good to prove everybody wrong THAT BOY CAN ACT .”

Nice one.

Snoop Dogg also dances to Wizkid's Essence

In other similar news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, also appeared to catch the Essence fever.

The music star was seen dancing to the Wizkid hit song in a video that later went viral on the internet.

As of the time of making this report, the clip had garnered well over 188k views with many praising the Joro crooner for his Essence song - a track off his Made in Lagos album - which is loved beyond the shores of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng