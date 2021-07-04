Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to gush over her son, Munir’s first birthday party

The little boy clocked one on June 29 and a star-studded moon-themed party was thrown to celebrate the occasion

The proud mother recently posted photos of the lovely décor from her son’s party on social media to the joy of fans

Much loved Nollywood actress and first-time mother, Regina Daniels, was in high spirits recently after her son, Munir Nwoko, clocked one.

Little Munir clocked a new age on June 29, 2021, and his parents made sure to throw him a big party to celebrate the memorable occasion.

The theme for the event was the moon and the décor was made to match the occasion.

Regina Daniels showed off the lovely decor at her son's moon themed birthday party. Photos: @regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared lovely and breath-taking photos of the dreamy party venue as fans gushed on social media.

From the photos and videos, it was evident that it was truly moon themed seeing as guests looked like they had been transported to space at the venue.

There were several miniature moons, ushers dressed as angels in white, clouds, moon beams, miniature astronauts and more.

There was also a milky way stand, a galaxy stand, and other stands with words relating to space.

In the caption of the post, Regina said she was still pleased at the successful event.

In her words:

“I am still over the moon with the event.”

See the lovely snaps below:

Nigerians react

Fans and well-wishers also took to the comment section to react to the breath-taking photos. Read what some of them had to say below:

Peter Okoye, Tonto Dikeh, other stars attend Munir's birthday party

Munir clocked the big one on Tuesday, June 29, and Regina took to her social media page to share lovely photos of the birthday boy.

Munir's birthday party witnessed the attendance of her mum's colleague in the movie industry, including fans and followers who were privileged to attend.

Regina shared a number of videos on her Instagram story to show how her son's birthday went down. The couple rented a huge hall and it was beautifully decorated to take in the multitude that came to celebrate with them.

