Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is in the news for his involvement with another older woman, and fans have called on people around him to do more to protect him.

Yamal broke onto the scene as a 15-year-old under former manager Xavi Hernandez and has been a mainstay of the first team for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

After a successful season, he was rewarded with a new six-year contract worth about €30 million gross salary, which makes him the highest-paid teenager in the world.

He starred for Spain at the UEFA Nations League finals before jetting out on holiday, and it was not long before he got involved in controversy with older women.

The 17-year-old was spotted on holiday with 29-year-old former Spanish flight attendant Fati Vazquez, which brought backlash to her, including death threats in her DM.

Yamal denied any relationship between them, claiming they are just friends, and the lady may have been involved with another player in the Barcelona dressing room.

Yamal involved with Claudia Bavel?

The controversy surrounding Yamal's involvement with Fati Vazquez remains fresh, and another older woman of a similar age to Vazquez has spoken about her alleged relationship with Yamal.

Spanish adult actress Claudia Bavel, 29, has hit out at the 17-year-old for lying about their relationship during an interview with Spanish TV Tarde AR.

According to Tribuna, Bavel claimed Yamal was lying and published a statement on her Instagram story, refuting the claims from the footballer that he rejected her.

“I chose not to speak publicly on this matter in 2025. However, since Lamine Yamal mentioned our alleged relationship on TardeAR, I find it appropriate to share my version with clarity and respect,” she wrote.

She clarified that it was the young player who reached out to her and asked to meet at his house, and despite her warning that he is a minor, he insisted. Bavel debunked the claims that Yamal lives with his mother, claiming he lives alone.

As seen in another post by Touchline X, Bavel read out her exchange with Yamal on WhatsApp, during which he told her not to worry about his age and that she should come to his house.

The incident generated reactions from the fans, many of whom called on Yamal's family, especially his mother, to protect him more regarding his involvement with women.

Yamal speaks about his relationship with Vazquez

