Cooking gas prices across different depots in the country have ranged between N880 and N1,025, with NAVGAS offering the lowest price at N880 per kilogram

Dealers report that the average retail price is N1,300 per kilogram, though some offer it for N1,200, with discounts available for bulk purchases

The price adjustment, which started a month ago, has led to updated price lists, with 1kg priced at N1,200 and the cost rising with higher quantities

Dealers of cooking gas have quoted a new price for the products across different depots in Nigeria.

A report by Petroleumprice.ng showed that the new price ranged between N880 and N1,025, depending on the dealer. The report, in collaboration with its partners, offers petroleum price indices, historic and comparison charts, depot analytics, and insightful data.

As of Saturday, June 21st, NAVGAS sold at N880 per kilogram, the lowest price across depots in the country.

Rainoil and Ardova quoted at N890, while Nipco and 11Plc sold at N900. Similarly, StockGap sold at N950, while Prudent Oghara sold for the highest price at N1,025.

Retail prices

Dealers who spoke to Legit.ng said that the average price of cooking gas is N1,300 per kilogram, while some said they sold it for N1,200 per kilogram.

Charles Pamilerin said,

"We stick to the N1,300 per kg price here, but of course, those who are buying more can get a discount."

Dayo Akinola said,

"The last time I bought gas, it was N1,300 per kilogram. I think it’s been like that for a while. Many people think it will go down further."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Ajami, a manager of a cooking gas plant in Lagos, said that the price adjustment started a month ago.

Ajami revealed the current cooking gas price list as follows:

1kg - N1,200

2kg - N2,400

3kg - N3,600

4kg - N4,800

5kg - N6,000

6.25kg - N7,500

10kg - N12,000

12.5kg - N12,000

15kg - N18,000

20kg - N24,000

25kg - N30,000

50kg - N60,000

Dealers adjust cooking gas price as 5kg cylinder

Legit.ng reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 7.69% month-on-month, from N7,322.49 in March 2025 to N7,885.60 in April 2025, indicating that the cost of cooking gas is still rising substantially throughout Nigeria

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest report, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch, published on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The increases were even higher for larger cylinders. In the same period, the average cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder rose by 9.82%, from N18,456.24 in March to N20,268.06 in April.

