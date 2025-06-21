A White lady has expressed her pain and frustration on social media after after purchasing two labubu dolls

In a video, the lady angrily used scissors to destroy them one after the other while sharing what she disliked about them

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A White lady caught the attention of many after expressing her outrage about the two labubu dolls she purchased.

The lady, who had been attempting to get a specific pink Labubu, was disappointed when her recent purchases came in the wrong colours.

White lady shares why she destroyed her labubu dolls worth $600. Photo credit: @nataliexxxreynolds/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

White lady destroys labubu dolls in video

In a video shared via her TikTok account @nataliexxxrrynolds, she was seen fuming as she used scissors to damage the dolls.

According to her, the experience left her feeling pained and disappointed, having spent a huge amount of money in the hopes of finally obtaining the pink Labubu.

She claimed that she had been trying to get her hands on the pink Labubu for some time, but kept on receiving the wrong colours.

White lady uses scissors to destroy $600 worth of labubu dolls. Photo credit: @nataliexxxreynolds/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"I wanted a pink labubu. I'm never buying a labubu again. I keep getting the wrong Labubu colour and I'm sick of this. I spent $300 on this stupid labubus because I've been trying to get a pink one. Waste of money. Waste of time all to get the colour I want."

Watch the video here:

Reactions as White lady laments over Labubu

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@roblox gurl 2013 said:

"Dont destroy them just sell them 300$."

@T hickey said:

"Why don’t you save them and trade for a pink one sounds like a plan to me."

@KPOP DIVA wrote:

"Girllll don’t cut them if you don’t want them give it to me."

@Clearity said:

"Also guys you don't have to be so rude. I may not know Natalie but everyone says they care about mental health until they see it. Like show some kindness."

@Esther said:

"$300 God na him you cut two that is $600 Jesus you know how much be that for Naira ma’am even if na $50 I will be very grateful."

@Nonchalant.unicorn said:

"Guys why do y'all hate her so much she's just an influencer like stop hating so much on her like we know she copies ppl to get attention but we all do that to fit in maybe it's hard for her to have friends. it's complicated for everyone."

@Sommy said:

"Those that don't feel anything when she was cutting them comment hi."

@✞ grace ✞ said:

"K this may seem wild but don’t you think she would look stunning with brown hair."

@Jadaa said:

"A waste of money and a waste of time is cutting them up instead of keeping them."

@JanJan_Soybean said:

"The fact bro said waste of money and proceeds to cut $600 worth of labubu like give it to someone fr."

@breanna7305 said:

"I actually like the color green because it's the color of nature MOSTLY THE COLOR OF LIFE you might not agree with me there but hear me out trees are green grass is green some VEGETABLES I mean they are HEALTHY!? there are a lot of good things that's healthy and good stuff for the earth."

@jhajha said:

"Hey hear me out. What if they're paying Natalie for her to copy their videos so the original could get more attention or views??? I just taught abt it."

@summer said:

"She’s saying it’s a waste of money to not get a pink one, but it’s not a waste of money to cut two of them."

@blu3br3ze commented:

"It’s ok if I get a pink one I’ll give it to u but could I get one if u don’t like the other colours plz."

@Ana Sandoval 15 added:

"Girl if you don’t want them give them away to kids that can’t afford a real one like me."

Lady cries out after buying 2 labubus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after unboxing her newly purchased 'labubu' doll which cost a total of N160,000.

In a video that quickly went viral, the lady expressed her disappointment after unwrapping the toy and taking a closer look at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng