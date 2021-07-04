Legendary Nigerian singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall also known as KWAM 1 was recently operated on

The music star’s friend, Bolaji Basia, shared the good news of Wasiu’s successful surgery on social media

He also accompanied the good news with series of hospital photos of the musicians as fans reacted to them

Popular Nigerian musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, unknown to fans had recently undergone a surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

However, hospital photos of the legendary musicians started to make the rounds on social media after the singer’s surgery turned out successful.

The good news was made public by KWAM 1’s close friend, Bolaji Basia, who shared it on his Instagram page.

Legendary singer KWAM 1 undergoes successful surger. Photos: @bolajibasia, @kwam1_official.

Source: Instagram

According to him, even though it was a minor surgery, it was successful and he gave thanks to God for it.

In his words:

“Hmmm. When he sang bobo nogo die unless to ba darugbo, it was like fun...But, it's becoming a prophecy right now.

Minor surgery though but I still give thanks to almighty God for the success.”

Basia then accompanied the post with series of photos of the music legend at the hospital. See below:

Nigerians thank God for Wasiu's health

Internet users were quick to react to the snaps and advised KWAM 1 to rest. Read some of their comments below:

Tundebakky2000:

“Wishing u quick recovery k1 sir.”

Ginabenard:

“Sir take the bed rest seriously…and leave the gram.”

Papiiitino:

“Wishing him a speedy recovery .”

Bella_montrana:

“Thank God for a successful surgery.”

Blessed_wura:

“Thanks To God he is alive and healthy.”

Vivian__chidimma:

“Thank goodness.”

Nice one.

Bolaji Basia recounts how Wasiu got him N20m property on his 60th birthday

Lagos socialite Bolaji Basia has taken to his Instagram page to share how his best friend Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly called KWAM 1 gave him a huge gift for his 60th birthday.

Bolaji revealed that he got a landed property worth the sum of N20 million from the singer as a birthday gift. According to him, the gift came when the government placed a ban on entertainment activities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolaji noted that it affected business for the singer, yet, it did not stop him from celebrating with him and ensuring that his 60th birthday was memorable.

Source: Legit.ng