Legendary Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, is not only known for his music but also for his admirable hairstyle

The music star recently put his lovely mane on display after he showed off just how long it was

Fans were in awe after seeing Showkey’s floor-length dreadlocks and they shared their thoughts on how much must go into maintaining it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Veteran Nigerian galala singer, Daddy Showkey, is one who has remained relevant in the industry for his input. However, fans also seem to notice him for his signature hairstyle, dreadlocks.

The music star who gained prominence in the 1990s had always sported his dreadlocks. Now in 2021, his hairstyle hasn’t stopped to amaze fans and has even more admirers.

Taking to his social media page, Daddy Showkey shared photos and a video of his impressive floor-length hair. The singer moved his head from side to side as his long locks followed suit.

Daddy Showkey flaunts his dreadlocks. Photos: @daddyshowkey

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See below:

In another post, the music star shared a video of himself getting his very long hair done into a bun.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Daddy Showkey's hair

Fans were in awe of the beauty on the singer’s head and expressed their admiration in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Rebel_geng:

“Daddy this your dada hot oh .”

Nimi_shantel:

“Real Dread.”

Benade97:

“The lion taking care of his mane.”

Shenge_bae:

“I just dey calculate money wey this hair dey consume ❤️❤️.”

Mondaybrown19:

“Sir Showkey Na your real hair .”

Mexclin:

“This is the true #bonestraight.”

Lutee_j:

“This Dada need to be displayed in museum biko, you are more than a legend.”

Nice one.

Toyin Lawani flaunts N4 million birthday hairstyle

Top Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, is one star who is not afraid to push boundaries with her style and she went all out with her appearance for her birthday.

In a new video shared by Lawani on Instagram, she showed off her 39th birthday hairstyle as she also showcased the process that went into making it.

According to her, seven full heads of hair were used to make the look and it also cost N4 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng