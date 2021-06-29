Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya, recently showed fans how much she had changed physically on social media

She posted an old photo of herself showing off her side view and a more recent photo which made her change in size quite clear

The film star wondered where her big backside came from and added that what God couldn’t do doesn’t exist

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian actress, Christabel Egbenya, has recently taken to social media to show off her curvy figure on social media as she asked an important question.

The movie star started out by sharing an old photo of herself that she revealed was taking in 2008/2009 when she was in Caritas University.

Christabel accompanied that with another recent photo showing a curvier version of herself. She also shared another snap showing off her side view and making the difference in the size of her backside glaring.

Actress Christabel Egbenya displays the transformation of her backside. Photos: @christabelegbenya

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the caption of the photos, the movie star spoke on God’s power and how he could change anything. She also wondered where her big backside came from.

In her words:

“2008/2009 at Caritas University. What God can’t do Doesn’t exist my question is where did my big as*s came from?♀️ this thing they Surprise me oh God is really wonderful .”

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans and colleagues of the actress react

Fans and colleagues of the movie star also took to the comment section to react in amusement to her post. Some of them said she was also pretty in the throwback photo.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mimiorjiekweng:

“Nooo you were hot more than this babe ... .”

Queenethhilbert:

“Lemme not laugh first .”

Princesssalt2:

“You’ve always been pretty .”

Kinkiisunshine:

“ You were still hawt.”

Ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

“See transformation.”

Munachisplacempire:

“This is pure GRACE OF GOD .”

Interesting.

Money is sweeter - Christabel Egbenya says

In other news about the movie star, Legit.ng earlier reported that Christabel Egbenya was sprayed with cash by her friends on her birthday.

The movie star, who had a simple party at her home, was surrounded by friends and well-wishers who made the day an even more special one for her.

In a video posted online, the actress was showered with crisp N500 notes from friends who attended her party as they sang a birthday song for her.

Christabel also shared another video on her page where she declared her love for money. According to her, it is sweeter than intimacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng