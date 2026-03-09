Dangote Petroleum Refinery has approved limited petrol loading for 20 selected marketers

The approved marketers include NIPCO Plc, Conoil, TotalEnergies, MRS, NNPC Retail

The refinery has also revised ex-depot prices for petrol and also diesel to reflect market reality

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has approved limited loading of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, for a select group of marketers after earlier suspending truck-out operations at the facility.

New approved list of marketers

According to Petroleumprice.ng the refinery released a list of 20 consortium marketers permitted to continue lifting petrol from the $20 billion facility on Monday, March 9, while other marketers remain on hold pending further directives from management.

The development follows the temporary suspension of petrol loading at the refinery, during which several trucks were asked to leave the premises.

The marketers approved include:

. Heyden

2. Integrated

3. Techno

4. Fatgbems

5. Nipco plc

6. AA Rano

7. Conoil

8. AYM Shafa

9. Northwest

10. Ardova Plc

11. NNPC retail

12. Masters Energy

13. Nepal Energies

14. Sobaz

15. Optima

16. Bovas

17. Soroman

18. MRS

19. Total Energies

20. Rainoil/Eterna

Dangote increase ex-depot prices again

Meanwhile, the Dangote refinery has revised its ex-depot prices for the fourth time since March 2, increasing the gantry price of petrol to N1,175 per litre on Monday, March 9. a significant jump from the previous N995 per litre.

Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, was also raised to N1,620 per litre an increase from earlier N1,430 per litre level.

Industry sources said the latest adjustment marks the fourth price review in less than two weeks, a move that once again reflect market reality amid ongoing conflict in the middle east.

NMPDRA explains petrol hike

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said fluctuations in petrol pump prices across Nigeria are a result of market dynamics under the country’s deregulated downstream petroleum sector.

The authority’s spokesperson, George Ene-Ita, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja while reacting to the recent increase in fuel prices linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

According to him, variations in pump prices are largely determined by supply and demand forces rather than direct regulatory intervention.

Ene-Ita explained that Nigeria has operated a fully deregulated downstream petroleum sector since the beginning of the current administration.

“Nigeria has been operating a fully deregulated downstream petroleum regime since the inception of the current administration. Therefore, pump price vagaries are purely as a result of market dynamics,” he said.

He added that under the deregulated framework, petroleum product prices respond to prevailing market realities, including supply conditions and global crude oil prices.

