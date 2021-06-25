Savannah Montano's biography: age, height, boyfriend, dating history

Savannah Montano is an entrepreneur and model from the United States. She is also a social media influencer with an incredible following on Instagram. Why is Savannah Montano famous? Have a look at this biography to learn more about the young model.

The model frequently updates her Instagram page with new photos. She is also the founder of Disruptive Youth, a fashion website that sells a wide variety of clothing and accessories.

Profile summary

Full name: Savannah Montano

Savannah Montano Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 30 1996

September 30 1996 Savannah Montano's age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: South Florida, U.S.

South Florida, U.S. Current residence: South Florida, U.S.

South Florida, U.S. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimeters: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Weight in lbs: 119

119 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements in inches: 35-24-34

35-24-34 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Dr Robert

Dr Robert Mother: Elena Montano

Elena Montano Siblings: Sebastian

Sebastian Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Dillion Danis

Dillion Danis Occupation: Social media influencer, model, entrepreneur

Savannah Montano's biography

The American model was born on September 30 1996, in South Florida, U.S. She was born to Dr Robert and Elena Montano.

Her father, Dr Robert, is a medical doctor, while her mother, Elena, is a dentist. She has a younger brother named Sebastian.

How old is Savannah Montano?

As of 2021, she is 24 years. She will turn 25 on September 30 2021.

Career

Savannah began her career as a fashion blogger on Tumblr, where she posted photographs, including her day to day activities. She simultaneously joined Vine and garnered a significant number of followers.

Her unique sense of fashion made her launch her e-commerce website called Disruptive Youth. The company's warehouse is located in Delray Beach, a small city on Florida's southeast coast.

She buys clothing items and accessories at wholesale rates and uses them to create entirely new fashion items. The finished products are then sold on her website. Savannah is now planning to create her line of designer clothes and accessories.

In the social media sector, the model has a YouTube channel that she created on October 3 2015. So far, the channel has 496k subscribers.

She uploads different video clips of her daily activities, tutorials, live streams and pranks. However, the last time she uploaded a video was on September 22, 2020.

Her Instagram account has 1.9 million followers. She uses the platforms for marketing her custom made products.

Savannah Montano's boyfriends and dating history

Who is Savannah Montano dating? The model is dating Dillion Danis, a Mixed martial arts fighter.

Savannah and Dillion began dating in 2019. Dillion was featured in Savannah's YouTube video NYC VBLOG (MEET MY BOYFRIEND) in June 2019.

Who was Savannah Montano dating before Dillon? Before meeting Dillion, the model dated two men in the past. Savannah Montano's ex boyfriends were Jared Yarnall and Jessey Stevens.

Jared is an Instagram celebrity, while Jessey is a model and photographer.

When did Jared and Savannah Montano break up? Savannah Montano and Jared broke up in 2013. Savannah had cheated on Jared for six months, and he had discovered it.

As a result, they split up, only to reunite later. They stayed together for a while, but their relationship ended, and they haven't reconnected since.

How tall is Savannah Montano?

Savannah Montano's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), and she weighs 119 lbs (54 kg). Savannah has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

For her other body measurements, she measures 35-24-34 inches for her bust, waist and hips, respectively. She wears shoe size 8 (US).

What is Savannah Montano's net worth?

Montano's current net worth is approximated to be $1,942,500.

Savannah Montano has made a career for herself by taking full advantage of the internet's possibilities. She continues to pursue her dreams as a fashion entrepreneur.

