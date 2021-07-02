Blake Gray’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, where is he from?

One of the most popular content creators on TikTok is Blake Gray. He is not only famous on TikTok but also on other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

The TikTok star attends the Plant Gold Luncheon hosted by Clarins at Art Basel Miami in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Blake is one of the most popular TikTok stars in the United States of America, with millions of followers to his name. But who is Blake Gray, and where is he from?

Profile summary

Full name: Blake Gray

Blake Gray Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: January 9th, 2001

January 9th, 2001 Blake Gray's age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Cypress, Texas

Cypress, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Weight in lbs: 128

128 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Number of tattoos: 5

5 Siblings: Austin

Austin Father: Ronnie Gray

Ronnie Gray Mother: Courtney Gray

Courtney Gray Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Amelie Zilber

Amelie Zilber Occupation: Social media personality

Social media personality Net worth: $963,000

Where is Blake Gray from?

He is from a small town in Texas called Cypress. He was born on January 9th 2001, to Courtney and Ronnie. Blake was raised alongside his elder brother Austin.

What is Blake Gray's middle name?

He has not revealed his middle name. He goes by the name Blake Gray

How old is Blake Gray?

As of 2021, he is 20 years old. He celebrates his birthday on January 9th.

The TikTok star attends the GQ Best Dressed Man in Milan, Italy. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo

Source: Getty Images

Rise to fame

Blake began his career in 2015 on Magcon. Later on, he created his TikTok account. He posted different video clips on the app, attracting fans.

Currently, his TikTok account @blakegray has over 9 million followers with a total of over 390 million likes. He posts a range of videos of himself singing, dancing, eating, and playing golf. He is currently one of the most popular TikTok content creators.

He also has a self-titled YouTube channel known as Blake Gray. The channel was created on August 15th, 2016. It currently boasts over 900 thousand subscribers. He posts videos like vlogs and challenges.

He is also popular on Instagram, where he has millions of followers. He frequently posts various videos and photos of fashion, day-to-day activity and travelling.

His Instagram account @blakegray has over 5 million followers. He is also popular on Twitter under the username @BlakeGray.

He is a member of Impact MeetandGreat.Me touring group, where fans are allowed to list details of famous people they would love to meet. He has also worked as a model for a Houston-based clothing company.

Who is Blake Gray's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is currently dating Amelie Zilber, a model, journalist, and social media star. Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber started dating in September 2020 and have frequently posted photos together.

Amelie also has a huge fanbase online. Her YouTube channel Amelie has over 400k subscribers. In addition, her TikTok account boasts 6.7 million followers, while her Instagram account @ameliezilber has 2.4 million followers.

Blake previously dated Olivia Occhigrossi; they were together from 2018 to 2019. He also dated Elle Danjean but they separated after being together for one year.

The TikTok star also dated Baby Ariel in 2016. Blake Gray and Baby Ariel's relationship came to an end in July 2017.

How tall is Blake Gray, the TikTok star?

Blake Gray's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm), and he weighs 128 lbs (58 kgs).

Blake Gray's net worth

The YouTube star has an estimated net worth of $963,000.

Are Blake Gray and Loren Gray related?

Loren and Blake Gray are not related. However, they have been friends for a long time. Loren's last name is Beech, while her middle name is Gray.

Blake and Loren Gray are both social media influencers. Loren has over 52 million followers and 2.8 billion likes on her TikTok account.

Blake Gray has grown up to be a confident young man despite being bullied as a child. He has urged his followers to stand up for themselves and be courageous.

READ ALSO: Kristina Alice's biography: age, height, relationship with Ethan Dolan

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kristina Alice. She is a social media influencer who became famous after appearing in a music video for Cub Sport titled Hawaiian Party.

Kristina was born in 1997 in Australia. Who is Kristina dating? Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Source: Legit