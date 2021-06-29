Erica Lauren's biography: what is known about the plus-size model?

Erica Lauren is an American plus-size model, entrepreneur, social media personality, blogger, fashion enthusiast and body positivity advocate. She is best known for working with brands such as Simply Be, Ashley Stewart, Fashion to Figure, Fashion Nova and Torrid. In addition to this, Erica has a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Southern California.

Erica Lauren attends Premium Plus-Size Fashion Brand Ryllace Launch Event at Elephante on September 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

In the past six years, Erica Lauren has steadily built a massive following on social media. She has modelled in campaigns for different brands such as Lane Bryant, Torrid, Walmart and SavageXFenty, and has walked the runways at New York and LA Fashion Week.

Profile summary

Name: Erica Lauren

Erica Lauren Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 17th April

: 17th April Age: Unknown

Unknown Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Pasadena, California, United States

: Pasadena, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet and inches: 5 ft 11 in

5 ft 11 in Height in metres: 1.80 m

1.80 m Height in centimetres: 180 cm

180 cm Weight in kilograms: 80 kg

80 kg Weight in pounds: 176 lbs

176 lbs Body measurements : 40-38-56 inches

: 40-38-56 inches Waist : 38 in

: 38 in Hips: 56 in

56 in Dress: 18-20

18-20 Shoe size : 44.0 EU/ 13.0 US/ 10.0 UK

: 44.0 EU/ 13.0 US/ 10.0 UK Hair color : Brown

: Brown Eye color : Brown

: Brown Profession: Model, entrepreneur, social media personality, blogger

Erica Lauren's biography

Erica Lauren is an American plus-size model who was born and raised in Pasadena, California. She has established herself as one of the most sort after plus-size models in the USA.

How old is Erica Lauren?

The plus-size model has not revealed much about her personal life. As a result, Erica Lauren's age is unknown. She was, however, born on 17th April. On her 2021 birthday, she celebrated by posting a photo of herself rocking a black swimsuit.

Erica Lauren poses for a photo on a rooftop during one of her friends' birthday. Photo: @theericalauren

Source: Instagram

Her sister's name is Stacey McNeill.

The star has a mixed ethnic background. During one of her Q&A sessions on her Instagram page, she stated that she is half Black, half Italian, Irish, French and English.

Childhood and educational background

The plus-size model had a pretty normal childhood. Erica was very active in sports as well as in extra-curricular activities. While in middle school, she took part in volleyball and music.

The beautiful model was also part of the Pasadena Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Children’s Choir. Despite Lauren's love for music from a young age, she is no longer as active as she used to be. However, she still loves to sing and play the upright classical bass.

Her bubbly personality may trick one into thinking that she is an extrovert. However, this is not the case. She was once asked about the one thing she wished her fans knew about her, and this is what she had to say:

That I’m shy! Here and there I will acknowledge on social media that I'm an introvert, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to being shy! But I am both — not as much as I was when I was little, but I think it’s good to know that you can have a career in entertainment and social media, even if you’re not a natural extrovert! Give yourself the chance and your growth will surprise you.

Erica's love for music saw her enroll at the University of Southern California. She is a graduate of the same school with a bachelor's degree in Music. The star is also a holder of an MBA but has not revealed what she majored in. She graduated in 2015.

Erica Lauren's career

Not much is known about Erica Lauren's career before she started modelling. She has, however, stated that she worked in one of America's Fortune 500 companies. The model has 5 years of experience in the corporate world.

Erica Lauren rocking a white tee. Photo: @theericalauren

Source: Instagram

Her modelling journey started in 2015 after she noticed a rise in plus-size social media influencers. She was inspired to start modelling as she was curious to see what would happen. Lauren got her first opportunity after submitting herself to open castings that she came across on Instagram.

The star has stated that the advice she got from fellow models and photographers helped her build a brand for herself. She started by creating her social media platform, which has seen an increase in following over the years.

Erica has more than 470k followers on her Instagram account and has stated that her first paid client and first agencies found her through her Instagram account.

Erica Lauren's modeling career has been on the rise. She is a popular figure recognized by different magazines such as The Curvy Fashionista and the Plus Model Magazine.

She has been involved in various campaigns and has shot for brands such as Fashion To Figure, Fashion Nova, Lane Bryant, and Foot Locker.

Is Erica Lauren pregnant?

Yes, she is. She shared the news through her Instagram page. On June 4th 2021, she announced that she was six months pregnant. In her short video, she shared her ultrasound image with her fans.

Is she related to Meghan Markle?

The plus-size model is not related to the Duchess of Sussex. In 2018, Erica Lauren's bio received loads of attention due to her uncanny resemblance to Meghan Markle. However, the two are not related despite their resemblance.

A photo of Erica Lauren. Photo: @theericalauren

Source: Instagram

Erica Lauren has established herself as one of the most sort after plus-size models. She continues to share her experiences, recipes and advice through her blogs to upcoming modes and her fans.

READ ALSO: Lisa Boothe's bio: age, height, parents, FOX News, Instagram

Legit.ng shared the detailed biography of Lisa Boothe. She is an accomplished journalist, political analyst, and commentator. Currently, she is working at FOX News Channel as a news contributor.

She has an extensive political background that has seen her work with high profile politicians. The beauty has also been a lead news contributor for Fox News Channel. Overall, Lisa is the dream of every young girl who is aspiring to venture into the journalism field.

Source: Legit.ng News