Nigerian filmmakers have continued to blaze the trail as they garner international recognition from important organisations

Top stars, Ramsey Nouah and Mo Abudu are among the 395 people invited to join the Oscar Academy class for 2021

Popular actress Genevieve Nnaji, Nigerian-British actress, Cynthia Erivo and filmmaker, Akin Omotosho made the list in 2020

Top Nigerian celebrities, Ramsey Nouah and Mo Abudu were recently recognised internationally after they were invited to join the Oscar Academy class of 2021.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) named them among the 395 members that have been invited to join this year's class.

The list included important and prominent personalities in the movie industry from about 50 countries in the world. It was released on Thursday, June 1, 2021.

Nigerian Stars Mo Abudu and Ramsey Nouah have joined the Oscar class for 2021. Photos: @ramseynouah, @moabudu.

Ramsey and Mo were chosen for different categories in the Oscar Academy class.

While Mo was named in the producers' category for her hit movies, Oloture and The Royal Hibiscus hotel which were released in 2020 and 2017 respectively, Ramsey made the cut for his roles in popular blockbuster movies, 76 (2016) and The Figurine (2009).

This is quite an impressive feat and continues to put the country’s movie industry in a positive light.

Mo Abudu reacts

Mo Abudu shared the good news on her Instagram page. According to her, she is proud to be one of the 29 producers from around the world who received this invitation.

She disclosed that she is the only Nigerian and African woman in the producer category.

Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotosho, Cynthia Eriva joined Oscar voting body in 2020

In 2020, top Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, Nigerian-British actress, Cynthia Erivo and popular filmmaker, Akin Omotosho, were invited to join Oscar’s voting body.

The Academy Awards, aka Oscars, had come under backlash for seemingly being so white, earning them the hashtag #OscarSoWhite on social media.

This has led to the Academy diversifying the members of its voting body in order to give everyone a chance.

In order to increase the diversity of the voting body, 819 new members were invited in 2020 with 45% of them being women and 35% of them from underrepresented ethnic or racial communities.

Source: Legit.ng