A heavy downpour on Tuesday evening submerged several roads and communities in Kano State, leaving hundreds of residents and commuters stranded for hours.

The flood affected major routes including Baban Gwari round, Kofar Ruwa, Kurna, Dan- Dishe and Unguwa Uku - Yan awaki communities.

Traffic and daily activities were also disrupted, with many vehicles trapped in the rising waters.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as motorists struggled to navigate the flooded roads, while pedestrians were forced to wade through knee-deep water.

Residents lament repeated flooding

"I was returning from market when the rain started, and within minutes, the entire road turned into a river," said Alhaji Umar Abdullahi, a resident of Kurna.

“My car stalled in the middle of the flood, and I had to abandon it. This happens every rainy season, but the government doesn’t seem to care."

Another Kano resident, Abdulkadir Abba, who runs a small shop along Unguwa Uku Road, said the flood destroyed some of his goods.

“The water rushed into my shop before I could move my items. This is a big loss for poor people like us. The gutters are blocked, and apparently there is no drainage system. It is terrible every year," he lamented.

For commuters, the situation was equally frustrating. Abubakar Sani, a tricycle driver, said he and his passengers were stuck for nearly two hours at Dan-Dishe.

“We couldn’t move forward or backward. Passengers had to step out into the flood, and some fell because the current was strong.”

“I was even afraid at some point. We have been there for over an hour, infact almost two hours. The government should at least provide proper drainage to prevent this suffering,” he added.

For the women, Malama Fatima Yusuf, shared her ordeal that this year’s experience is more painful.

“I went to my sisters house and I was in a hurry to come back home before the rain started, but I still got trapped. I had to pass through the waters just to find an alternative route home.”

“It is even more painful this year. Many people couldn’t even get transportation because bikes, and tricycles refused to take passengers due to the flood."

Although local authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but residents are calling for urgent intervention.

Malam Musa Abdullahi, a community leader at Naibawa Gabas, said If nothing is done, the next flood could be worse.

“We need proper drainage systems, and regular cleaning of waterways before the next heavy rain or else it could be even worse than this.”

