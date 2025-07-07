A video has surfaced showing the moment actor and skit maker Ijoba Lande and Sandra Benede had a tense exchange during a live session

In the clip, things took a turn for the worse as the two began exchanging harsh words

Fans quickly took sides, with many blaming Sandra for being rude to Ijoba Lande, several commenters tried to caution her about her choice of words

Nigerian skit maker Ijoba Lande and TikToker Sandra Benede have engaged in a heated war of words during a TikTok live session.

The actor and skit maker, who has been in the spotlight recently following his messy separation from his wife, joined Sandra and another man on the live stream.

Ijoba Lande, Sandra Benede's fans react to their video. Photo credit@sandrabenede/@ijobalande

After introductions, Lande mentioned that he had previously sent Sandra a message, which sparked an argument between them.

Sandra abruptly told Lande to "shut up," a comment that didn’t sit well with the skit maker.

He immediately questioned why she would say that and asked if she had ever spoken to him rudely before. Lande also asked if she thought of him as a "small boy."

Lande became increasingly agitated, accusing Sandra of disrespecting him. Sandra initially stood speechless, staring at Lande, before responding.

Ijoba Lande's fans support him. Photo credit@ijobalande

Sandra shares screenshot of the message

At one point, Sandra, who has been linked with Naira Marley's twin, decided to share the message that had triggered the altercation.

Lande pointed out that Sandra had replied the message and asked the man who was live with them to look at the conversation between them.

In a fit of frustration, Sandra screamed at Lande, denying any familiarity with him, and abruptly left the live session in annoyance.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have the video of Ijoba Lande and Sandra. Here are comments below:

@symply_choko shared:

"Sandra why will you tell a grown man to sh*t up ???? Na because of that your fallen yash?"

@bornidentity05 wrote:

"Sandra you dey Maad ijoba na your mate !? What re you feeling like !? You telling a grown man to shut up. Seun pizzu you dey mad for not telling Sandra the fact why saying ijoba ko lo far!? So you're respecting Sandra over lamde !? Una dey Maad."

@maryamtajud_ said:

"Lande give am back I love that."

@honnymontanastore commented:

"Okay okay okay, laughs apart this is not nice in love always put value on yourself soo some ppl won’t take advantage of you, If Lande had polished his English this lady won’t feel she can act like this it’s not nice abeg."

@ibroskey_dmnnation_crgking said:

"This one na see finish oooo, Wetin she no fit talk to boniface."

Ijoba Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had finally reacted after Baba Tee apologised for his wrong doing by sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

The funny man disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to share the names of the people. He challenged them to sue him to court after he must have ruined their names.

