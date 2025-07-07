A viral video showed TikToker Peller’s mum smiling as she flaunted the house her son was building for her

Peller had, earlier in a livestream declared he didn’t want to see his family again, despite providing for them

The video has fans reacting to his tough love and emotional distance from his family

Nigerian TikTok sensation, Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller, has left fans buzzing with mixed emotions after a video surfaced showing his mother beaming with pride at the construction site of a house he is building for her, despite publicly stating that he no longer wants to see his family.

The 19-year-old content creator, who shot to fame through controversial livestreams, has now taken the internet by storm once again, not just for the sweet gesture to his mum, but also for the brutally honest remarks he made about cutting off physical ties with his family.

In the now-viral footage, Peller’s mum is seen standing joyfully at the site of the house under construction, giving fans a sneak peek into the home her son is building for her.

While many praised his generosity, others couldn’t help but recall his recent interview, where he emotionally distanced himself from the same family he’s supporting.

During a candid live session with actress Sandra Benede, the TikTok star shocked fans by revealing that he’s no longer emotionally attached to his family, even though he continues to care for them financially.

Peller said:

“I do call my mum on video. I still called her on video yesterday. I don’t even like to see my family again. I just want to send them things and make sure they’re okay. My mentality has now surpassed staying with my parents. My thinking has surpassed theirs.”

See the video here:

Mixed reactions as fans debate Peller's gesture

Peller’s comments have ignited a heated debate online, with many questioning whether his rise to fame has made him arrogant—or simply focused.

@DivaOfNaija wrote:

“You love your mum but don’t want to see her? Sounds like spiritual wahala or trauma.”

@ItzVictorB said:

“Peller is doing what most boys can’t: providing from afar. That’s maturity in another form.”

@SeyiCruze_ added:

“It’s giving ‘money no be love’. Still, the house is a big flex for his age.”

@MamaChizzyReal said:

“He for just keep quiet and build the house. Talk too much dey spoil good gesture!”

@King_Brymo001 wrote:

“E pain me small, but e still try. Some people dey house with their parents and still useless.”

