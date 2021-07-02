Nollywood film star, Tonto Dikeh is one woman who has become a trendsetter for ankara fashion lovers. Her love for creative styles and vibrant African prints often leaves fans anticipating what her next look will be.

The mother of one who appears to be a very loyal customer to Nigerian designer, Bibi Christopher, often steps out looking like a million bucks.

Tonto may be somewhat of a controversial star but we can all agree that when it comes to her fashion sense, she has got that on lockdown.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of the beautiful times she rocked African prints in style. Check out 13 photos below:

1. In this leafy print

2. Looking like a bag of money in this lace and ankara print

The Nollywood star slayed in an ankara outfit. Photo credit: @tontolet

3. Sitting pretty in pink

4. The Nollywood star is known for her love for cutout ankara pieces

5. In this bold peplum outfit

6. Rocking a plain and pattern design

7. She slayed the mono strap peplum look

8. In another structured piece by Bibi Christopher

9. Tonto clearly has a thing for two-piece ankara looks

10. In this gorgeous blue and purple look

11. In this multicoloured outfit

12. Church ready in this lovely colourful print

13. Standing boldly in this brown ruffle look

Another ankara lover

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, is unarguably one of the fast-rising talents in the movie industry. Her gorgeous smile and her flawless performance on-screen has earned her the love of many.

However, her acting skill isn't the only thing that has got us gushing over the ebony star.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that Osifo knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style - especially African style.

