Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, is unarguably one of the fast-rising talents in the movie industry. Her gorgeous smile and her flawless performance on-screen has earned her the love of many.

However, her acting skill isn't the only thing that has got us gushing over the ebony star.

A brief trip to her Instagram page shows that Osifo knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style - especially African style.

Linda Osifo is a queen when it comes to rocking ankara pieces. Photo credit: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

When she's not slaying at wedding ceremonies, she is rocking casual Ankara outfits in chic styles.

Below are 16 styles Linda Osifo has rocked in Ankara prints:

1. In this corset dress with black lace

2. In the blue two-piece outfit

3. Cold-shoulder bold print dress

4. Another stunning corset dress

5. Off-shoulder mini dress

6. Another off-shoulder dress

7. In this stunning two-piece Kente outfit

8. In another stunning mini dress

9. In the beautiful multi-coloured shift dress

10. Mixed print midi dress

11. In this purple mini dress with power sleeves

12. In this brown and red two-piece look

13. Slaying in yet another mixed print design

14. She 'blue' us away in this long gown

15. Killing it as usual

16. In this gorgeous red outfit

Designer queens

Singer, Tiwa Savage, is constantly reminding Nigerians that when it comes to fashion and style, she's got things on lockdown. Toke Makinwa, on the other hand, needs no introduction to the art of slaying.

Having a high taste in fashion and knowing how to style looks are two different things that both Tiwa and Toke possess.

Just recently, the celebrity friends shared photos on their Instagram pages, each rocking similar monogram hoodies.

Source: Legit.ng