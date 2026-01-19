UNEP announced over 30 job openings for Nigerians and other professionals across global duty stations

The vacancies covered consultancy, professional, general service and internship roles in multiple sectors

The agency warned applicants against recruitment fraud and confirmed that no fees were charged

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has announced fresh recruitment opportunities for qualified Nigerians and other professionals, with more than 30 vacancies currently open across various duty stations worldwide.

The openings cut across consultancy, professional, general service and internship categories, with postings in cities including Nairobi, Paris, Geneva, Bangkok, Montreal, Bonn, Copenhagen and Riyadh.

The United Nations recruits Nigerians and others into diverse positions worldwide. Photo credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/DANIEL SLIM

Source: Getty Images

Wide range of roles announced

UNEP said the vacancies span multiple sectors, particularly in environmental affairs, programme management, climate policy, communications, data analysis and ecosystem restoration.

The positions currently open include:

Restoration Investment Prospectus Developer

Consultant on TEEB National Implementation

Chief Technical Advisor – Malawi and Eswatini National Adaptation Plan

Intern – Environmental Affairs (Bangkok)

Programme Management Assistant

International Consultant for the Mid-Term Review of the GEF-7 Sustainable Cities Project (Brazil)

Ecosystem Restoration Expert – Capacity Building and Flagship Projects

Multimedia and Graphic Design Consultant

National Consultant on Monitoring and Coordination of Waste-Controlled Substances (Grenada)

Social and Online Media French Language Consultant

Technical Assistance and Gender Specialist

CCAC National Agricultural Methane Planning Expert for Azerbaijan

CCAC International Agricultural Methane Planning Expert for Azerbaijan

Urban Mobility Consultant (Share the Road)

IMEO Senior Database Consultant

Associate Task Manager

Principal Evaluator for UNEP/GEF GOLD Programme Child Projects

Associate Programme Management Officer

ICAT Local Team Leader

Expert on Sustainable Development Methodologies

Expert on NDC Tracking

Expert on GHG Projections and Mitigation Scenario Development

AQMX Environmental Impact Assessment Expert

Renewable Energy and Access to Finance Coaching Expert

Senior Loss and Damage Consultant – PAF Argentina

Climate Policy and Project Consultant – PAF Argentina

Data Analyst

National Data Collection Consultant

Intern – Environmental Affairs (Geneva)

Communications Consultant

Programme Management Officer (P-3)

Administrative Assistant

Global workforce and strategic mandate

UNEP via X disclosed that more than 2,000 personnel, led by its Executive Director and Senior Management Team, are currently involved in implementing the organisation’s Medium-Term Strategy across headquarters, regional offices and country missions worldwide.

“Our workforce is drawn from diverse backgrounds and regions, reflecting the global nature of our mandate,” the agency stated.

Commitment to inclusion and diversity

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to gender parity, geographical balance and disability inclusion, noting that recruitment aligns with the UN-wide Gender Parity Strategy, the UN Secretariat’s Geographical Diversity Strategy and the UN Disability Inclusion Strategy.

“UNEP is committed to building a diverse, inclusive and representative workforce at all levels,” the statement said.

Warning against recruitment fraud

UNEP cautioned job seekers to beware of fraud, stressing that it does not charge any fees at any stage of its recruitment process.

“UNEP does not charge a fee for applications, interviews, processing or training, and does not request applicants’ bank account details,” the agency warned.

How to apply

Interested applicants are required to apply through the official United Nations careers portal, where full job descriptions, duty stations and deadlines are provided.

The United Nations launches large-scale recruitment for Nigerians and others. Photo credit: DANIEL SLIM

Source: Getty Images

Application deadlines vary by role, with some positions closing from mid-January 2026 and others running into February 2026. UNEP encouraged qualified Nigerians and other applicants to submit their applications before the stated deadlines.

How to get a job in USA from Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that getting a career abroad, especially in the United States, can benefit one's professional development.

There are various ways on how to get a job in USA from Nigeria. Richard Herman, the Founder of Herman Legal Group, shared invaluable insights and strategies for navigating the job market in the USA.

Source: Legit.ng