United Nations Announces Over 30 Job Recruitment for Nigerians, Others, How to Apply and Link Emerge
- UNEP announced over 30 job openings for Nigerians and other professionals across global duty stations
- The vacancies covered consultancy, professional, general service and internship roles in multiple sectors
- The agency warned applicants against recruitment fraud and confirmed that no fees were charged
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has announced fresh recruitment opportunities for qualified Nigerians and other professionals, with more than 30 vacancies currently open across various duty stations worldwide.
The openings cut across consultancy, professional, general service and internship categories, with postings in cities including Nairobi, Paris, Geneva, Bangkok, Montreal, Bonn, Copenhagen and Riyadh.
Wide range of roles announced
UNEP said the vacancies span multiple sectors, particularly in environmental affairs, programme management, climate policy, communications, data analysis and ecosystem restoration.
The positions currently open include:
- Restoration Investment Prospectus Developer
- Consultant on TEEB National Implementation
- Chief Technical Advisor – Malawi and Eswatini National Adaptation Plan
- Intern – Environmental Affairs (Bangkok)
- Programme Management Assistant
- International Consultant for the Mid-Term Review of the GEF-7 Sustainable Cities Project (Brazil)
- Ecosystem Restoration Expert – Capacity Building and Flagship Projects
- Multimedia and Graphic Design Consultant
- National Consultant on Monitoring and Coordination of Waste-Controlled Substances (Grenada)
- Social and Online Media French Language Consultant
- Technical Assistance and Gender Specialist
- CCAC National Agricultural Methane Planning Expert for Azerbaijan
- CCAC International Agricultural Methane Planning Expert for Azerbaijan
- Urban Mobility Consultant (Share the Road)
- IMEO Senior Database Consultant
- Associate Task Manager
- Principal Evaluator for UNEP/GEF GOLD Programme Child Projects
- Associate Programme Management Officer
- ICAT Local Team Leader
- Expert on Sustainable Development Methodologies
- Expert on NDC Tracking
- Expert on GHG Projections and Mitigation Scenario Development
- AQMX Environmental Impact Assessment Expert
- Renewable Energy and Access to Finance Coaching Expert
- Senior Loss and Damage Consultant – PAF Argentina
- Climate Policy and Project Consultant – PAF Argentina
- Data Analyst
- National Data Collection Consultant
- Intern – Environmental Affairs (Geneva)
- Communications Consultant
- Programme Management Officer (P-3)
- Administrative Assistant
Global workforce and strategic mandate
UNEP via X disclosed that more than 2,000 personnel, led by its Executive Director and Senior Management Team, are currently involved in implementing the organisation’s Medium-Term Strategy across headquarters, regional offices and country missions worldwide.
“Our workforce is drawn from diverse backgrounds and regions, reflecting the global nature of our mandate,” the agency stated.
Commitment to inclusion and diversity
The agency reaffirmed its commitment to gender parity, geographical balance and disability inclusion, noting that recruitment aligns with the UN-wide Gender Parity Strategy, the UN Secretariat’s Geographical Diversity Strategy and the UN Disability Inclusion Strategy.
“UNEP is committed to building a diverse, inclusive and representative workforce at all levels,” the statement said.
Warning against recruitment fraud
UNEP cautioned job seekers to beware of fraud, stressing that it does not charge any fees at any stage of its recruitment process.
“UNEP does not charge a fee for applications, interviews, processing or training, and does not request applicants’ bank account details,” the agency warned.
How to apply
Interested applicants are required to apply through the official United Nations careers portal, where full job descriptions, duty stations and deadlines are provided.
Application deadlines vary by role, with some positions closing from mid-January 2026 and others running into February 2026. UNEP encouraged qualified Nigerians and other applicants to submit their applications before the stated deadlines.
How to get a job in USA from Nigeria
Previously, Legit.ng reported that getting a career abroad, especially in the United States, can benefit one's professional development.
There are various ways on how to get a job in USA from Nigeria. Richard Herman, the Founder of Herman Legal Group, shared invaluable insights and strategies for navigating the job market in the USA.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944