Former NIPOST GM Rose Mibwala emphasizes early retirement planning for civil servants

Mibwala urges loyalty and commitment within the civil service during her Thanksgiving Service

Celebrating 35 years of service, Mibwala expresses gratitude for her career journey

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A retired General Manager at the Nigerian Postal Service (NPS), Mrs Rose Mibwala, has advised serving civil servants to start their plans for retirement early.

Mibwala urged serving civil servants in Nigeria to be loyal to the system.

Former NPS GM Rose Mibwala Urges Civil Servants to Plan Retirement Early. Photo credit: Rose Mibwala

Source: UGC

She stated this on Sunday, January 18, 2026, during a well-attended Thanksgiving Service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Everlasting Light Zone, Lugbe, Abuja.

She was in charge of the Postcode and Addressing unit and various positions at NPS during her 35 years in service.

Advising those still in service, the celebrant said:

"My advice to those in the service is to remain focused, committed, loyal to the system, and start planning for retirement as early as possible."

The former NIPOST GM also served as District Manager, Assistant General Financial Services, Head of Operations, FCT, and General Manager Postcode and Addressing Unit.

"I have come to appreciate God, first of all, for the salvation of my soul. I have come to thank God for the completion of my service at NPS. I have come to bless God for a journey that started on 16th January 1991, and ended successfully on Friday, 16th January 2026.

"I have come to bless God for the success in the journey. I have come to bless God for favour. I have come to bless God for promotion.

"I have come to bless God for every trial in the last 35 years. And I have come to bless God that I was not disgraced out of the office. I have come to bless God that I walked out of the office with my legs.

"I have come to bless God that I walked out of the office with my head up, that my head was not bowed. I have come to bless God for his faithfulness. I cannot count how much God has done for me."

Source: Legit.ng