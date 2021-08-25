While many people are yet to recover from all the gorgeousness Funke Akindele served on her birthday, yet another Nollywood star in the person of Yvonne Jegede has stunned the internet with her birthday look.

As is the tradition with most Nigerian celebrities, birthday celebrations are never complete without a birthday photoshoot.

Yvonne Jegede definitely didn't miss the memo as she came through dripping in golden glory for her big day.

Actress Yvonne Jegede clocked 38. Photo credit: @yvonnejegede

The actress and mother of one shared a photo of herself posing in a beautiful bedazzled midi dress which accentuated her feminine silhouette effortlessly.

The sleeves which each had different designs were made of sheer and part of the sequin-like fabric used for the body of the dress.

She paired the look with some simple heeled sandals and let her brown and gold weave pour to the back.

Her decision to go bare-neck and rock a simple studded earring helped in preventing the look from appearing too busy.

Sharing the photo, Jegede who turned 38 wrote:

"Happy +1 I’m grateful for the new year. Help me thank God for a beautiful year."

Funke Akindele's 44th birthday

August 24, 2021, marked the 44th birthday of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello and as always, she came through with the fashion goals.

If there is anything asides from filmmaking that the Jenifa star is good at, it is unarguably her ability to impress with her sense of style.

The actress' taste in fashion has been consistent over the years and only seems to be getting better with every passing moment.

In celebration of the actress, Legit.ng focuses on some of her pre-birthday/birthday looks that are definitely giving everything they intended!

