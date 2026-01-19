Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a strategic leader during a 24-hour Men’s Marathon Prayer Programme in Ibadan

The General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a strategic leader. He stated that the outcome of the 2027 general elections ultimately lay in the hands of God.

Prophet Ojo made these remarks while ministering at the Mount of Glory, Ibadan, during a 24-hour Men’s Marathon Prayer Programme. The event attracted men from across Nigeria and different parts of the world.

Leadership and divine guidance

According to Vangaurd, addressing participants, the renowned cleric emphasised that leadership was divinely permitted. He urged Nigerians to continually uphold the nation and its leaders in prayer, stressing the importance of peace, unity and stability.

According to him, President Tinubu’s leadership style reflected strategic thinking and resilience. He noted that sustained prayers for national leaders were vital to Nigeria’s progress and development.

Men’s marathon prayer programme

Prophet Ojo explained that the marathon men’s prayer programme was designed to spiritually equip men for leadership roles in their homes and society. The event featured motivational talks and discussions centred on building strong family values, responsible leadership and taking spiritual dominion as men.

The programme also included healing and deliverance sessions. Participants engaged in extended periods of worship, intercession and personal ministry.

Prophet Ojo called on men to remain committed to prayer and godly principles. He stressed that spiritually empowered men played a critical role in shaping families, communities and the future of the nation.

The 24-hour prayer marathon concluded with prayers for Nigeria, families, communities and the nation’s leadership.

Who is Samuel Adebayo Ojo?

Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as “Baba Authority,” is the General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM). He is a renowned Nigerian cleric recognised for his fiery deliverance ministry, prophetic insight and global outreach.

Under his leadership, FARIM has grown into a vibrant movement with headquarters in Ibadan and prayer centres across Nigeria. The ministry marked its 20th anniversary in October 2025, drawing thousands of worshippers and dignitaries.

Prophet Ojo is widely respected for hosting large-scale revival programmes, including men’s prayer marathons, where testimonies of healing, breakthroughs and restored destinies have been reported.

Prophet speaks on 2027 election

