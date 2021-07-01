Having secured the re-arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerians government has turned its attention to those who collaborated with the secessionist

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, gave hints about the investigations into the activities of the group

The leader of IPOB is facing 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The federal government has stated that it would soon go after suspects who collaborated with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, told the press at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 1, that any backer, no matter how highly-placed, will be dealt with, Vanguard reported.

Lai Mohammed said IPOB challenged the nation’s sovereignty and unity with their activities. Photo: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The government said it already has a trove of information on Kanu’s allies.

The minister stated:

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

“They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity.''

Mohammed commends security agencies for arresting Kanu

According to The Nation, the minister commended the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the IPOB leader.

He described the re-arrest of Kanu as one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

Mohammed said:

‘’We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies.

” We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.”

Mohammed assured all those seeking justice for Kanu that the suspect will get a fair trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FG accuses Kanu of mass killings

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has accused the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, of orchestrating the killings of 60 people within four months.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the federal government made the accusation in a letter to western diplomats.

The letter dated April 26, 2021, alleged that Kanu was responsible for the destruction of property in 55 violent attacks across the southeast and south-south zones.

Source: Legit