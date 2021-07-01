The Nigerian government has spoken about some of the alleged criminal activities the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, committed while in exile

The ministry of foreign affairs in a letter to western diplomats disclosed how Kanu issued directives to his militia group from his base in London

Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017 and fled the country, was arrested as his trial is ongoing before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja

The Nigerian government has accused the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of orchestrating the killings of 60 people within four months.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the federal government made the accusation in a letter to western diplomats.

The letter dated April 26, 2021, alleged that Kanu was responsible for the destruction of property in 55 violent attacks across the southeast and south-south zones.

FG says Kanu planned attacks from his London base

The ministry of foreign affairs in the letter accused the IPOB leader of issuing directives to his militia, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to carry out violent attacks within the territory of Nigeria.

The letter partly read:

”In under four months this year, IPOB has carried out over fifty-five (55) violent acts in various parts of Southeast Nigeria killing scores of people and destroying many properties.

“Indeed it would seem that the position of the (western nation) seems to have further emboldened Nnamdi Kanu the self-confessed leader of IPOB.''

According to Premium Times, the government alleged the directives Kanu issued were from his base in London using Radio Biafra.

The federal government stated that members of the outlawed organisation targeted security formations and some government institutions across the southeast and south-south zones.

A secessionist with international backing

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the federal government to handle Nnamdi Kanu's case with care.

According to the northern group, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has international connections.

The group made the statement while reacting to the rearrest of the IPOB leader on Tuesday, June 29.

