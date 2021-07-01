The circumstances surrounding the arrest of the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has been disclosed by the federal government

Security agencies in the country have commenced a comprehensive investigation of Nnamdi Kanu since he was re-arrested

The Nigerian government has arraigned the IPOB leader before the federal high court in the Federal Capital Territory

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government has disclosed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested following collaborations with some countries and intelligence agencies.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, July 1, The Nation reported.

Lai Mohammed has commended the professionalism of security agencies that arrested Kanu. Photo: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Collaboration between agencies

However, the minister did not name the affected countries or intelligence agencies that assisted with the arrest of Kanu.

He said:

“Finally, there have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.''

According to The Punch, Mohammed explained that many security agencies and intelligence agencies worked for over two years to arrest Kanu.

The IPOB leader, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

On Tuesday, June 29, he was was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021.

FG accuses Kanu of sending death threats to southeast governors

Meanwhile, the federal government has accused the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, of threatening to kill some governors in the southeast region.

The Nigerian government made the allegation in a letter to western diplomats, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The ministry of foreign affairs in the letter dated April 26, 2021, stated that one of the southeast governors who received death threats from the IPOB leader was Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state.

Source: Legit