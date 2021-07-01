Veteran actress Iya Rainbow recently revealed how she tried to step into the Baba Ijesha issue to mediate between him and Princess

Iya Rainbow stated that she appealed to Princess not to escalate the issue but the media personality refused

The actress stated that the industry has to rise above issues and settle things amicably among one another

Veteran actress Idowu Phillips popularly called Iya Rainbow said she didn't want the Baba Ijesha case to get to the public.

In a recent chat with BBC Yoruba, the actress stated that she did everything possible to get Princess, whose daughter was molested, not to escalate the case but she did not budge.

Iya Rainbow speaks on Baba Ijesha's case with Princess. Photos: @mamarainbowofficial, @princesscomedian

'I begged Princess over Baba Ijesha's matter'

According to the actress, before the case got to the public, she begged Princess for four days in order to drop the case of alleged child molestation against Baba Ijesha but she refused.

Iya Rainbow stated that now that Baba Ijesha has been released, things have to be resolved amicably among the theatre practitioners.

Listen to her speak below:

Nigerians expressed their disappointment in Iya Rainbow

africanflamingo_:

"The type of women who hides their husbands atrocities all in the name of protecting family. Shame on you."

tundedinero:

"Mama, please don’t put mouth o, just dey enjoy your Airtel Ambassador money dey go o, make em no strip am off you o. 2cent."

thedesert.flower:

"I hope the same energy will be maintained if it was your child."

afumze:

"Haaaaa!!!! She shouldn't have granted this interview o. I ma sorry ma you are canceled."

simdiiva:

"Why would you beg her to drop the case? If your daughter was molested would you keep same energy?"

surprises_and_stuffs:

"There’s no hope for Nigeria cos the rot in Nigeria is caused by Nigerians."

Jide Kosoko backtracks after TAMPAN outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran actor stated that he has no power to frustrate anybody because he is not God.

Speaking further, Kosoko said it was an attempt to softenIyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing whom he considered his children in the industry.

Kosoko said his use of a harsh tone was to calm things down just like a father would correct his children and to stop them from referring to their industry in a derogatory manner.

